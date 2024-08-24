The third season of Oxygen’s hit true-crime series, The Real Murders of Atlanta, premiered last week and for those eager with anticipation for next week’s story, Collider has you covered with an exclusive sneak peek. The anthology docuseries covers a new case every Saturday, and this week’s installment is titled “Death in Powder Springs”. Our debut teaser foreshadows the heartbreak that’s set to unfold in the upcoming episode as a young woman’s mysterious death in the suburbs of Atlanta shakes the entire community of Powder Springs. Things like this don’t happen in the town’s quiet streets, but when the 23-year-old mother is murdered in cold blood right in front of her infant daughter, law enforcement is fired up to solve the case and bring the perpetrator to justice.

The debut episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta Season 3 centered around the unbelievable true story of a world champion boxer named Vernon Forrest who was slain at a gas station. One of the most incredible parts of Forrest’s story is his fight for survival and revenge as he chased after his pursuer only to be struck down by a second attacker. As viewers found out, the case was a tricky one for detectives to unravel due to the victim’s notoriety as a celebrated sports superstar.

After “Death in Powder Springs” airs this week, on Saturday, August 24, one episode will remain in the popular Oxygen show’s third season. The third and final tale for this season of The Real Murders of Atlanta will follow a set of twins who will stop at nothing to bring their mother’s killer to justice. When Collider shared the exclusive debut trailer for the most recent set of episodes, we also revealed that viewership numbers on the docuseries’ second season were up 8%, so we’ll be eager to find out if that number grew even more during the program’s return.

A Big Weekend For Oxygen Viewers

Along with the second episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta’s third season, Oxygen audiences will also be treated to another unbelievable and harrowing docuseries over the weekend with the arrival of The Girl on the Milk Carton. The two-episode project will follow the mysterious missing persons-turned-murder case of Jonelle Matthews, who, at just 12-years-old, was kidnapped from her family’s home in a small Colorado town in 1984. Decades later, the cold case would be reopened and Matthews’ killer was eventually brought to justice.

You can watch the sneak peek of this week’s episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta below: