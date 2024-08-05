The Big Picture The Real Murders of Atlanta's new season premieres August 17, investigating chilling cases from the heart of Georgia.

Catch up on previous seasons for heartbreaking true-crime stories.

Titles like Kill or Be Killed are also worth watching on Peacock; Season 3 of The Real Murders of Atlanta premieres August 17.

Atlanta, Georgia is known for many things, like being the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., its love for sports, the home of a hit The Real Housewives franchise, and its growth into becoming a happening spot for the film industry. But soon audiences will learn more about the dark side of the city as Oxygen returns with the third season of its fan-favorite series, The Real Murders of Atlanta. Giving Collider the exclusive first look, debut trailer, and premiere date, we’re happy to announce that true-crime fans can look forward to the next installment very soon as it arrives on August 17. This time around, there are four new episodes that will investigate different cases from the capital of Georgia, each telling a chilling story of a slaying that rocked the community to its core.

Sports fans will likely recognize the name of world champion boxer Vernon Forrest who was robbed and murdered while filling up his tire at a gas station. Despite chasing his first attacker down, firing shots from his own gun, Forrest was then attacked by a second pursuer who delivered the deadly bullets. Another episode will follow the final days of a Delta employee who was shockingly stabbed to death while at home. Although the case seems like a dead end at first, detectives eventually stumble upon a note penned by the victim that will lead to the capture of her killer.

The other two installments of the network’s celebrated true-crime series center around the unrelated killings of two mothers. One will shed light on the story of a 23-year-old mother who was brutally murdered in front of her infant daughter while the other sees twin daughters fighting for justice after their mother is stabbed to death.

What To Watch On Oxygen Until 'The Real Murders of Atlanta's Season 3 Premiere

The obvious answer here is to catch up on the heartbreaking stories that occurred during the first and second seasons of The Real Murders of Atlanta. Viewership numbers grew by 8% from the debut batch of episodes to the show’s return season, giving a clear sign that audiences have been captivated by one of Oxygen’s most popular true-crime stories. Meanwhile, titles like Kill or Be Killed, Black Widow Murders, and Sleeping with Death are worth checking out as they’re now streaming on Peacock.

Check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the Season 3 trailer for The Real Murders of Atlanta above and tune in for the premiere episode on August 17 at 9 pm ET/PT with new episodes to follow every Saturday.

