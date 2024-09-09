Well, if you need any more of a reason to absolutely fear putting yourself out there and getting back into the dating scene, Investigation Discovery has you covered. The network’s upcoming six-part documentary series, The Real Murders on Elm Street, kicks off with a truly terrifying premiere episode titled “Killer in the Walls.” Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like, and we’ve got an exclusive first look to hold you over until the episode drops later tonight at 9 PM ET. If you thought the movie franchise from which the true-crime special took its name was horrifying, this story alone gives Freddy Krueger a run for his money.

In our exclusive sneak peek, an investigator walks audiences through the background of what led to one of the most insane cases of stalking we’ve ever heard of. In “Killer in the Walls,” viewers will follow the bizarre occurrence that happened after a woman went on one single solitary date with a man only to have him end up living inside the walls of her family’s home. And, obviously, there’s more that played into his personal thought process of stalking her from within the walls of her own home but — and we cannot stress this enough — he only met her one time for one date. From between the walls, the perpetrator would remove electrical outlets to spy on the young woman and her family, popping in and out to stage poltergeist-like behavior that led everyone there to think they were going crazy.

This is but one of the stories that will play out when the six-part docuseries arrives on ID and Max with its first episode later on tonight. Each of the chilling tales will come from a different corner of suburbia, but they will all have one thing in common — their events transpired on Elm Street.

What Else Has Investigation Discovery Recently Released?

The Real Murders on Elm Street is the latest captivating and goosebump-inducing docuseries from ID that will keep you looking over your shoulder and triple-checking that your locks are bolted. Earlier this month, the network debuted the seven-part series, Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, which followed the crimes of the lesser-known serial killer, Hadden Clark. The docuseries has enjoyed several days on Max’s Top 10 list, meaning we can expect more of the same intrigue and success from The Real Murders on Elm Street.

The Real Murders on Elm Street premieres tonight at 9/8c on ID. Episodes are available to stream on Max.

