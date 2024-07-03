The Big Picture "The Real World" has seen its fair share of drama, from explosive fights to tense confrontations. Over the years, the reality TV show has documented some of the most shocking moments in television history. From physical altercations to verbal spats, here are some of the most memorable moments in "The Real World" history.

CeeJai Jenkins vs Jenna Thomason - "Real World: Go Big or Go Home"

The Real World has been one of the most celebrated reality television series for capturing the lives of a group of strangers picked to live in a house and have their lives taped. As one of the first reality TV programs to make a major impact, the beauty of The Real World is it captured real and authentic individuals living their lives and exploring real world topics. With subjects including sex, religion, politics, substance abuse, sexuality, and abortion, The Real World was ahead of its time by allowing a group of young adults to be the beacons for incredibly important conversations. But sometimes these hot-button topics lead to some heated discussion that might lead to explosive fights.

Heavily inspired by the 1973 PBS documentary series An American Family, The Real World became one of the longest-running reality television programs. Airing between 1992 and 2019, The Real World celebrated 33 seasons that were filmed both domestically and internationally. With the concept of capturing individuals who "stop being polite and start getting real," tension between roommates over sensitive topics exploded into some massive fights. These are those fights.

10 Brynn Smith vs Steven Hill

'The Real World: Las Vegas'

The Real World: Las Vegas was one for the history books as it featured a top-tier cast engaged in high drama. With Las Vegas as the backdrop for the season, the amount of hookups, fights, and over-the-top antics truly helped confirm why Las Vegas is known as Sin City. Steven Hill was a very polarizing figure in the suite. He always felt he was above his other roommates, and let his opinions be heard. Brynn Smith always felt slighted in the suite, feeling a bit slighted by the relationship formed by Steven and Trishelle Cantanella.

After baiting Brynn with some insults, she felt the need to retaliate. With words. And more. The fight led to Brynn tossing a fork at Steven and shoving him. A move that almost got her expelled from the experience. Steven wanted her to be removed because he was being a bit irrational, berating her in front of the whole house. After being convinced to hear Brynn out by their roommate Arissa Hill, no relation, they were able to resolve the issue.

9 Adam Royer vs Leroy Garrett

'The Real World: Las Vegas'

Adam Royer was not the best roommate. He was a bit of a mess during his time on The Real World: Las Vegas, the second iteration set in Sin City. To say he was a loose canon would be an understatement. He did not get along with all of his roommates, namely Leroy Garrett. Leroy was not fond of how Adam was treating Nany Gonzalez, who had revealed she had a history with domestic violence. Nor was he fond of his drunken antics and rage. When Adam was ultimately banned from the hotel's nightclub and compromised the group's work assignment, Leroy had it.

Officially. He wanted Adam to be removed from the suite. His roommates didn't necessarily agree, nor did Adam. So the two went toe-to-toe. After destroying the suite in the Hard Rock Hotel, Adam is sent packing by the hotel, being evicted from the experience. Producers did seem eager to give him a second chance when they paired him with Leroy for The Challenge: Rivals. But once again, the experience was short-lived as Adam engaged in a physical altercation with Ty Ruff and was, once again, shown the door.

8 Jenna Thomason vs CeeJai' Jenkins

'Real World: Go Big or Go Home'

Toward the end of The Real World's lifespan, the show spun its seasons based more on theme than location. But reality television's biggest social experiment still documented characters who some would be shocked by who would be given a platform in 2016. In Real World: Go Big or Go Home, the cast was once again put up in a suite in Las Vegas. This season's twist forced the roommates to engage in Road Rules-type challenges in order to remain on the show. But who would have thought that CeeJai' Jenkins biggest test would be enduring a loud-mouthed racist named Jenna Thomason.

Throughout the season, CeeJai felt it her mission to educate Jenna about her racially insensitive comments. Like seasons of the past, that is what this experiment thrives on: bringing diametrically opposed individuals into a setting where they can better understand one another. Throughout the season, the two rarely saw eye to eye. Even some of the earlier confrontations were about the amount of a tip at a restaurant, nothing could have predicted where things would ultimately lead. CeeJai reached her limit when one of Jenna and one of her friends made disparaging words about African Americans over Skype. The next thing you know, CeeJai launched herself on top of Jenna on the couch and began railing on her. Well, Jenna was left with a black eye and both roommates were given an early exit.

7 Theo King-Bradley vs Kassius Bass

'Real World: Bad Blood'

Returning to Seattle, Real World: Bad Blood had a unique twist where the seven original roommates were welcomed by individuals that they had unresolved tension with from their past. For Theo King-Bradley, his bad blood was his cousin and former roommate, Kassius Bass. They spent their experience hoping to mend fences and repair a broken relationship. Their backstory involved a police incident regarding marijuana in their dorm room.

This caused Theo's life to change, causing him to lose the opportunity to play in the NFL. He had blamed Kassius for the incident, and so, the show felt this was the perfect venue to resolve their past. As much as they tried, their bad blood could not be fixed. Words turned into a physical altercation, causing production to intervene. Theo was unwilling to make amends and was forced to leave the experience.

6 Preston O'Neil Roberson-Charles vs Ryan Leslie

'The Real World: New Orleans 2010'

Toothbrushes have been used as a non-physical weapon on reality television programs. In the second season of Big Brother, Shannon Dragoo used Hardy Aimes-Hill's toothbrush to clean the toilet. A little less than a decade later, Preston O'Neil Roberson took "toothbrush-gate" to a whole new level. Throughout their time on The Real World: New Orleans, the second iteration in NoLa, Preston and Ryan Leslie had a history of conflict. Between petty conflict and outrageous blowups, the two could just not get along.

Ryan Leslie was not well-liked in the house, with Preston rallying the house against him. After a series of outrageous retaliatory actions, Preston took it upon himself to urinate on Ryan's toothbrush. So Ryan took it upon himself to call the police on his roommate. They were both made to look like fools. While they did temporarily hash it out, Ryan did reveal he tore up Preston's credit card as well. In the end, Ryan was later removed from the house by unanimous decision.

5 Stephen Williams vs Irene McGee

'The Real World: Seattle'

It's the "slap heard all over the real world." The Real World: Seattle had a solid cast in the heyday of The Real World. But the season will forever be remembered for the incident between Stephen Williams and Irene McGee. Before Yolanda Hadid on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Irene was the most prominent reality star suffering from Lyme Disease. Her illness made things difficult during her time in the house, so toward the end of the experience, Irene felt it was best for her to leave the house. But before she can make her ultimate decision, she wants to call her family. But Stephen happened to be on the line. So they exchanged some words.

The next day, trying to resolve the incident, Irene approached Stephen but again, there was no sympathy from him. So Irene has one final parting word for Stephen. She calls him outside to let her opinion be heard. Irene called Stephen a homosexual. He calls her a bitch. He then rushes inside, takes her stuffed animal she slept with, tosses it into the water, races to the car, opens the door, and slaps her. With Irene already gone, the roommates were enraged by Stephen's actions. They all decide to let him stay in the house as long as he gets his anger checked out. As fate would have it, Stephen Williams did come out as gay later in his life.

4 Julie Gentry vs Kevin Powell

'The Real World: New York'

The Real World: New York was the official kick-off to the reality television genre that has thrived today. When The Real World debuted, it was meant to allow seven individuals to bring their personal experiences and views to the forefront. During this first season, Julie Gentry was the young, fish-out-of-water southerner, and Kevin Powell was the northerner studying political science.

The two had quite the issues throughout their time in the loft. But it reached a boiling point when they engaged in a racially charged verbal spat. Kevin had felt there was a racial bias against him in the house, especially from Julie, and used their latest argument to give her an instructional moment. While this fight was a verbal, he said, she said, it was a trailblazing disagreement that set a path forward for conversations to be had. As the first cast to be included on The Real World Homecoming: New York, Kevin and Julie were able to discuss their spat from a new vantage point.

3 Puck Rainey vs Pedro Zamora

'The Real World: San Francisco'

In the early seasons of The Real World, the show was focused more on the unique individuals rather than highlighting partying and drunken hook-ups. For its third season, The Real World traveled to San Francisco, where America was introduced to one of reality television's biggest trailblazers: Pedro Zamora. Alongside him in the house was one of the most decisive characters in the show's history, David "Puck" Rainey. Pedro was openly gay, HIV+ AIDS educator. Puck was the obnoxious bad boy of the house. They did not get along, and there was never a chance that they ever would. Puck was rude and disgusting; or, as some of his roommates called him, hygiene-challenged.0

His vile antics led to Puck sticking his finger in Pedro's jar of peanut butter. Pedro no longer wanted to live in a house with Puck, who accused Pedro of being "heterophobic." Puck continued to antagonize Pedro, using his words against him. In the end, the house decides to unanimously ask Puck to leave the house, continuing a trend on The Real World. The Real World: San Francisco will forever be a historic season thanks to the trailblazing conversations.

2 Tami Akbar Roman vs David Edwards

'The Real World: Los Angeles'

The Real World: Los Angeles was filled with some headline-making moments. And Tami Akbar Roman was at the center of many of those headlines. Opening up the conversation about abortions at a national level following her receiving one during the season, Tami also was the face of sexual harassment during her time in the house. David Edwards came onto the show as a rising comedian. Everything to him was a joke. But like many other troublesome housemates, David just didn't know where the line was.

David had decided it would be a funny joke to remove the blanket off of Tami, who was only wearing underwear. Well, she tried to stop him and he, in turn, dragged her through the hallway. David then exposed himself, and the entire house was put into a tizzy. David was compared to a rapist by his roommate Beth Stolarcyzk, a dark cloud that stayed with him following his time on the show. In the end, the women of the house demanded that David leave. And he did. The incident was brought back up during The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, where David still didn't have remorse for the situation.

1 Nia Moore vs Avery Tressler and Johnny Reilly

'The Real World: Portland'

Nia Moore entered The Real World: Portland house and managed to stay until the experience ended despite her volatile nature with most of the house. Nia was a late addition to the season. She had a toxic relationship with Jordan Wisely, but even when those two went toe-to-toe, it was no match in comparison to the battle she engaged in with showmance Avery Tressler and Johnny Reilly. Nia was an instigator and was just over the couple. After an explosive argument, Nia began to rail against Johnny with her fists, before opting for a blow dryer.

Yes, the household appliance was her weapon of choice. While the house tried to break up the fight, Nia was not done. Avery got involved over her boyfriend's assault and tossed her own fists at Nia. She even pulled out her extinctions. For their own safety, Johnny and Avery decided to leave the house. Nia? Well, she remained. And has continued to be featured on The Challenge.

