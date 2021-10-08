Things are once again about to stop being polite and start getting real November 24 on Paramount+. The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will premiere 18 years after the original, with many of the same cast members coming back to see what has changed — and maybe even more importantly, what hasn’t.

The original series that aired on MTV in 1993 was the second of its kind, predated by The Real World: New York. Now, nearly 20 years later, the Los Angeles crew is following hot on the heels of The Real World Homecoming: New York which aired earlier this year in March. Viewers can expect to see the familiar faces of Beth Anthony, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Tami Roman, and Beth Stolarczyk in the same Venice Beach house where it all began. The only two house members not returning for the reunion are Aaron Behle and Dominic Griffin.

Image via Paramount+

Related: Veena Sud Reveals How MTV’s ‘The Real World’ Heavily Influenced ‘The Killing’

The Real World: Los Angeles, originally titled The Real World: California, had its fair share of drama and lessons learned. Following the eye-opening, LGBT lead of The Real World: New York's Norman Korpi, Los Angeles’ Beth Anthony (or “Beth A” as she was called on the show to separate her from Stolarczyk) entered the show midseason (after Berrera-Kearns left to get married) and came out to her fellow cast members as a lesbian. Like Korpi before her, this caused many conversations between both housemates and TV viewers alike.

Original fans of the show will also remember this season of The Real World: California for being the first time a cast member was given the boot from the house. In what started as some sort of joke, Edwards ripped the covers off a barely clad Tami Akbar (now Tami Roman). The housemates had a decision to make and decided to vote Edwards off in what would be the first of many evictions of cast members with questionable behavior from the Real World houses over the years.

Many of the housemates have gone on to become main fixtures in the reality TV world beyond their original home in Venice Beach. Brennan, Edwards, and perhaps most notoriously, Stolarczyk have appeared in several adaptations of the Real World and Road Rules game show spinoff, The Challenge, and Roman has appeared in both Basketball Wives and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

For now, check out the trailer below and get ready to relive and perhaps rehash decades-old drama on Paramount+ starting November 24:

Keep Reading: 'The Real World Homecoming' Renewed for Two More Seasons on Paramount+

Share Share Tweet Email

'Young Justice: Phantoms': Showrunners Tease What to Expect From Season 4, Along With Exclusive Key Art "Coming clean doesn’t always mean staying clean."

Read Next