Paramount+ is ordering two more seasons of The Real World Homecoming for those who are nostalgic about the early days of reality TV. The second season will focus on reuniting cast members from The Real World: Los Angeles. The cast of the third season is still TBD, but those of us who remember the drama between Stephen and Irene are crossing our fingers for a Real World: Seattle reunion.

Paramount+ is once again getting into bed with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Studios in order to bring about the second and third seasons of this critically-acclaimed series. This comes on the coattails of the resounding success of The Real World Homecoming: New York. The reunion series follows former cast members reuniting after spending decades apart and dealing with the fallout — both good and bad — from their original appearances on The Real World.

For the Season 2 Los Angeles reunion, it'll be interesting to see which of the former cast members (Beth Anthony, Aaron Behle, Irene Barrera-Kearns, John Brennan, David Edwards, Dominic Griffin, Glen Naessens, Tami Roman, and Beth Stolarczyk) reunite after nearly 30 years. Season 1 in New York certainly had its fair share of drama, elation, and thoughtful discussion; hopefully lightning can strike twice — or even three times — with the upcoming subsequent seasons of the show.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons, and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee, and James Knox are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig, and Lauren Goldstein are co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

But this isn't the only reality TV entertainment fans can find from Paramount+ if they want to cut their teeth on something while they wait for Seasons 2 and 3. You can also check out RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, The Challenge: All Stars, and Behind the Music, among others. There is no slated release date yet for the upcoming Real World Homecoming seasons, but you can currently stream the first season on Paramount+.

