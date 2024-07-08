The Real World is one of the most monumental reality television programs in history. Documenting the lives of a group of strangers picked to live in a house and have their lives taped, The Real World has been at the forefront of groundbreaking television moments. By welcoming individuals eager to speak their truths and have their stories heard, The Real World has made memorable and iconic moments through its thirty-three seasons.

Back in 1992, MTV released the first season of The Real World. Seven young adults lived a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they tackled important topics ranging from abortion, death, sex, and politics. Often times, these conversations are so taboo to discuss, but creators Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray gave a platform to individuals willing to give them a voice. Of the thirty-three seasons, many have gone down in history for their extraordinary moments. Whether it's the topics discussed, the roommates themselves, or the blow-ups and incidents that were captured on film. These are the best seasons of The Real World of all time.

10 'The Real World: Seattle'

Season 7

Image via MTV

When you think of The Real World: Seattle, chances are your mind goes immediately to Stephen Williams slapping Irene McGee as she was leaving the house. But there was a lot more to this season. Living on Pier 70 in Washington's Elliott Bay, this season featured seven, almost strangers. That's right, for the first time in the series' history, two housemates, Nathan Blackburn and David Burns, previously knew one another from their time at Virginia Military Institute.

The cast's assignment for the season was to serve as modulators at alternative radio station KNDD. The season had its highs and lows, including David's taboo relationship with Bunim-Murray casting director Kira, Lindsay Brien learning of a close friend's suicide and not attending the funeral, their cast trip to Nepal, and, of course, the slap heard around the real world. From this cast, everyone except for Irene appeared in at least one iteration of The Challenge. The longevity of The Real World: Seattle has been kept alive mostly because of the Stephen and Irene incident, though it shouldn't overshadow the season as a whole.

9 'The Real World: Chicago'

Season 11

Image via MTV

Taking over a converted bookstore and coffee shop in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago, The Real World: Chicago brought together seven strangers as they lived through one of America's most defining historical moments: the September 11th Terrorist Attacks. Part of the experiment of The Real World is minimizing their access to technology, but the cast learned of the event when producers brought in a television for them to witness the footage. For this season, the cast was assigned to three different jobs. Some were lifeguards on Lake Michigan, while others worked with inner-city children on a park mural. They then worked as a group on Chicagoween, creating a skit for the children at the Halloween celebration. The cast was filled with some vibrant characters, including two openly gay cast members: Chris Beckman and Anessa Ferreira.

The season featured the romance of Keri Evans and Kyle Brandt, who later went on to an illustrious sports television career. And of course, it introduced the world to the season's drama queen, Tonya Cooley. While Theo Gantt III did appear on a pair of seasons of The Challenge following the show, The Real World: Chicago is most known for the long runs of Anessa and Tonya on The Challenge. Anessa still continually appears, including the upcoming The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. Because of the season's monumental moment showing the 9/11 attacks, The Real World: Chicago brought viewers back to the old days of the show.

8 'The Real World: New York'

Season 1

Image via MTV

History is always made with a very first season. The Real World: New York broke ground as the start of the reality television movement. As a pioneer for conventional conversations regarding some taboo topics, The Real World: New York also introduced the idea of uniting a group of strangers together for a social experiment. Plus, the use of confessional interviews became one of the most used tropes in the genre. Placing the seven strangers in a loft in SoHo, The Real World: New York captured the twentysomethings as they did indeed get real. The cast included one of the first gay men to be portrayed as a series regular, Norma Korpi, model turned MTV personality Eric Nies, and social activist Kevin Powell. Because this was the first series of its kind in America, heavy topics were indeed explored, including a heated argument about race between Kevin and Julie Gentry.

The series was an instant hit and revolutionized MTV, expanding their media content beyond music videos. It was a raw and sharp exploration of society through the lens of young adults. When it comes to representatives on The Challenge, Becky Blasband and Heather Gardner appeared very early on, while Norman Korpi and Eric Nies appeared when the format slightly changed. Eric Nies even hosted Real World/Road Rules: Battle of the Season.

7 'The Real World: Brooklyn'

Season 21

Image via MTV

There were some big firsts in The Real World: Brooklyn. To begin, it was the first season to feature more than seven strangers. They had eight! The eight housemates lived together on Pier 41 in Red Hook, Brooklyn. This season also allowed the individual roommates to pursue their own jobs while living in the residence. It was also the first season, and MTV program, to be broadcast in high definition. But then, there was one more major first. The Real World: Brooklyn made history by casting the first transgender cast member, Katelynn Cusanelli. This garnered them a nomination for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program. The cast comprised of some exciting personalities that allowed for intriguing conversations to be had.

Chet Cannon entered the house as a very conservative Mormon, an archetype The Real World has introduced in the past. JD Ordoñez was an openly gay Latino who formed an important bond with Katelynn. And then there was Ryan Conklin, who was recalled to Army active duty in the middle of filming. Except for Baya Voce, Ryan Conklin, and Scott Herman, the rest of the cast has appeared on The Challenge at least twice. The most prized housemate from The Real World: Brooklyn is one of The Challenge's best female competitors, Sarah Rice, who is famously known for having her money stolen from her by fellow The Real World alum, Johnny Bananas.

6 'The Real World: Back to New York'

Season 10

Image via MTV

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, The Real World went back to where it all began: New York. The Real World: Back to New York reminded viewers just why this show had stood the test of time, before and after this monumental season. Living in a loft in Greenwich Village, the cast worked and took on the assignment as receptionists for Arista Records during the day while working with up-and-coming bands at night.

This season was special as it featured a casting special that coincided with the tenth season of Road Rules. The season was heavily focused on racial conversations between Coral Smith and Nicole Mitsch against Mike Mizanin, the WWE wrestler who would later be known as The Miz. Additionally, both Coral and Nicole had heated discussions with Malik Cooper over his position as a black man who dated white women. The Real World: Back to New York became even more beloved thanks to the bond that Coral and Mike developed during their time on The Challenge.

5 'The Real World: Las Vegas'

Season 12

Image via MTV

The Real World: Las Vegas was a game changer. This season truly became the season where social issues took a backseat to the party and hook-ups. Living in a converted penthouse at the Palms Casino and Resort on the Vegas Strip, The Real World: Las Vegas featured one of the most iconic casts in the history of the show. It was so beloved, it received a miniseries years later where the cast returned for a brief period to live in their former home. For this season, the cast was tasked to work in various capacities at the Palms.

The season featured two predominant couples. First, there was Alton Williams and Irulan Wilson. Then there was Steven Hill and Trishelle Cannatella, with the former faring much better than the latter; and the latter also included Brynn Smith in a little hot tub threesome action. The cast was rounded out by Frank Roessler, who was the easy-going guy who crushed on a girl who had no interest in him, and Arissa Hill, who became a dynamic duo with Irulan. Even with fights and drama throughout the season, The Real World: Las Vegas had one of the best casts that knew how to make this experience work. Sure, there were some fork-throwing and discussions about eating disorders, The Real World: Las Vegas transformed the show into a new venture. When it comes to The Challenge, all but Brynn Smith made an appearance. Trishelle continued her reality career, appearing on The Surreal Life, making a cameo on Below Deck Mediterranean, and winning the second season of The Traitors alongside The Real World: Paris alum CT Tamburello.

4 'The Real World: Austin'

Season 16

Image via MTV

At the 2008 The Real World Awards Bash, The Real World: Austin won "Favorite Season." And for good reason! Living in a converted warehouse in the heart of Austin, Texas, The Real World: Austin has another beloved cast that made the season tick. Like some other seasons, this cast coupled up quite quickly. The romances between Danny Jamieson and Melinda Stolp and Wes Bergmann and Johanna Botta became a story that seeped beyond the show and onto The Challenge. What ignited this season was just how fun the cast was. They made the show tick, balancing the fun aspect of reality television with the reality of societal troubles.

Of the many personal stories that transpired during the season was the loss of Danny's mom in the middle of filming. It was a heartbreaking moment that united the cast, defining them as having one of the strongest bonds within any season. To help their bond, they worked on filming a documentary on South by Southwest. On the toxic side of things, Johanna was arrested for public intoxication and Danny engaged in a bloody bar fight. But that is what happens during this generation of The Real World. As far as their representation following the show, The Real World: Austin is one of the very few seasons that featured each roommate appearing on at least one season of The Challenge. The casting department struck gold when they brought these seven strangers together.

3 'The Real World: Hawaii'

Season 8

Image via MTV

When the cast of The Real World: Hawaii embarked on their journey in Honolulu, they never realized how much fun they were going to have. Living in paradise wasn't always so perfect. This season dealt with some dramatic moments when one of the roommates, Ruthie Alcaide, was forced to leave the house temporarily to enter an alcohol treatment program due to her excessive drinking. For this season, the cast was tasked to work at a Waikiki clothing and surf apparel shop.

The season featured the budding romance between the perfect couple, Amaya Brecher and Colin Mortensen, the devious side of openly gay Justin Deabler, slightly confrontational Kaia Beck, and one of the faces of The Real World ever since he leaped into the pool naked, Tech Holmes. The Real World: Hawaii allowed the cast to experience the adventure of a lifetime during a period of the program where it was one of the most watched on cable. Colin, Amaya, Teck, and Ruthie were the representatives from this cast to be featured on The Challenge following their time in Hawaii. It would be Ruthie and Tech who took the leap to participate nearly two decades later in The Challenge: All Stars.

2 'The Real World: New Orleans'

Season 9

Image via Paramount+

The Real World: New Orleans was one of the most crucial seasons of the program due to the nature of the numerous conversations the season tackled. And it was all thanks to the brilliant cast. Living in a remodeled mansion in the Garden District called The Belfort, the residence has become one of the most sought-after remaining The Real World houses for fans to take pictures in front of. For their time on the show, the cast worked at a Public access television station where they each had the opportunity to act as a producer of a different segment. This cast was the first cast to be featured on the cover of TV Guide, and rightly so. Like many seasons that came before and after, to tackle race, and at the face of the under-educated was Julie Stoffer. The Mormon girl attending Brigham Young University was eager to learn about other ethnicities, but her ambition often got her in heaps of trouble. It caused major ripples between herself and Melissa Howard.

Matt Smith was a devout Catholic and often found himself at odds with the boy-next-door gay guy, Danny Roberts. But one of the most memorable moments to ever come from The Real World came when Danny's boyfriend appeared on the show. It was a monumental scene as his boyfriend, Paul Dill, was in the military, and his face had to be blurred because of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell." Like other gay personalities on the show before him, Danny brought a conversation to light that may not have had a platform otherwise. Like The Real World: Austin, this cast also had every castmember appear in at least one season of The Challenge. The entire cast reunited for The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, where many of the conversations they had twenty years earlier were reignited. If you can still sing the hook of David Broom's "C'mon be my baby tonight," The Real World: New Orleans might be your favorite season of all time.

1 'The Real World: San Francisco'

Season 3

Image via MTV

The third season of The Real World: San Francisco was more than just a show on MTV. It became a monumental moment in pop culture and American history, all thanks to one person: Pedro Zamora. Yes, Pedro was often found at odds with his roommate, David "Puck" Rainey. Pedro was the face of an underserved community in the media. Pedro Zamora brought a genuine conversation about AIDS to a mainstream television program. Pedro struggles with his disease during the show, which allowed some viewers to have a first-hand opportunity to witness just how devastating this is for individuals like him. The show did feature the first-ever same-sex commitment ceremony for Pedro and his partner Sean Sasser. Pedro was hospitalized in October 1994. With all eyes on him thanks to The Real World, Pedro received a phone call from President Bill Clinton for his dedication to bringing awareness to AIDS. As fate would have it, Pedro died on November 11, 1994, only hours after the season finale aired.

Of course, the season featured stories beyond Pedro and Puck, including the first The Real World couple to be wed, Pam Ling and Judd Winick, who are still married today. As far as The Challenge, this cast didn't have too much time spent on the competition show. Puck and Jo Rhodes, who happened to move in following Puck's eviction, only appeared on The Challenge once, quitting early on. Rachel Campos, who is married to The Real World: Boston alum Sean Duffy, appeared in the very first season, Road Rules: All Stars. She would be known for being considered as a cohost of The View, losing out to Elisabeth Hasslebeck. The Real World: San Francisco helped make the series a bonafide hit.

