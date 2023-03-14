The year was 1992. Two visionary television producers, Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, embarked on an experiment to bring together seven young people of varying backgrounds, races, and places, put them in a Manhattan loft for three months, and let the cameras roll. They called it The Real World, and as the show's tagline said, it was about finding out what happens "when people stop being polite and start getting real." It was a brave sociological experiment, and it ushered in a new era of reality TV.

It wasn't the first time an unscripted series chronicling the everyday lives of individuals had aired. That first happened 19 years earlier with An American Family, a 1973 PBS series that followed the goings-on of the Louds, a middle-class Santa Barbara family. But The Real World was groundbreaking in that it was the first time a camera had been pointed at a diverse group of young men and women from all over the country who were strangers to each other. It began as a curiosity but became a phenomenon that went well beyond mere entertainment. The Real World shined a light — sometimes an uncomfortably bright one — on issues like race, class, gender, and sexuality, redefining watercooler television. The series educated, informed, and generated critical conversations. It also became one of MTV's biggest hits, running a whopping 33 seasons over 27 years.

Though the show made a powerful impact during its first few seasons, it quickly became a victim of its own success, devolving into a trashy spectacle of alcohol-fueled antics, foolish catfights, and tawdry voyeurism, losing any premise of its original propriety and paving the way for future disposable products like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Real Housewives. How, and why, did it all go wrong?

'The Real World' Was a Risky Premise That Struck TV Gold

It's likely Bunim and Murray had no idea what they were creating when they assembled the first Real World cast. In fact, in a 2011 interview, Murray acknowledged that “there was no conception of what (the show) meant. I don’t even know if we used the word 'reality'; it was just sort of this crazy experiment, so no one had any preconceived ideas about what they were going into." But the pair struck gold with the Gen X-ers they assembled: a country girl, a male model, a writer and activist, a hip-hop artist, a painter, a folk singer, and a rock guitarist. Their experiences, perceptions, and viewpoints brought frequent clashes, a number of which centered on issues like racism and privilege in America, but this disparate hodgepodge of loft mates appeared to relish their adventure and be open to the lessons they learned along the way. By the time the show concluded its 13-episode run, it was clear that The Real World was more than a 30-minute diversion about kids hanging out in SoHo; it was a socially relevant video document reflecting some of the country's most important and sensitive issues.

'The Real World' Was a Series That Unflinchingly Explored Uncomfortable Issues

MTV moved the action to Los Angeles in Season 2, where viewers watched a cast member struggle with the agonizing decision to undergo an abortion and the housemates manage a potential sexual assault within their ranks. But it was the third season in San Francisco that was arguably its most sobering and hard-hitting, as audiences were introduced to Pedro Zamora, an openly gay man living with AIDS. Never before had TV viewers witnessed the daily obstacles faced by an HIV-positive individual, both in terms of his health and his perception — and frequent rejection — within society. Audiences also saw the evolution of Pedro's relationship with partner Sean Stasser, including the airing of the pair's commitment ceremony, a full 21 years before same-sex marriage would become legal in the United States. With the San Francisco season, The Real World became a pioneering series that made television history, winning a GLAAD media award for Outstanding Documentary Series in 1995.

Hello, Miami; Goodbye, Credibility

The show began to lose its way in the 1996 Miami season. The series, now in its fifth season, had become an international marvel. To be cast on the show meant instant fame and an opportunity to become a star. Competition to earn a coveted spot on the series had become savage. Being quirky or artistic or overcoming major life obstacles were no longer enough to get noticed by MTV's casting directors. Now young hopefuls had to be outrageous, brazen, shameless, or even better — downright awful.

Puck Rainey, the snot rocket-blowing bike messenger from the San Francisco season, had been a polarizing figure, and his appearance on the show raised the stakes for future potential cast members. Enter Flora Alekseyeun, the Cruella de Vil of the Sunshine State, an unashamedly wicked woman who proudly announced her disdain for physically unattractive people and who rarely passed up a chance to mix it up with her fellow roommates. Flora's presence marked a tonal shift in The Real World. Audiences were no longer tuning in to witness the journeys of a group of young people taking on life. Instead, viewers were clicking their remotes hoping to see villains engaging in serious Jerry Springer-style knock-down, drag-out battles. What was once a program that offered meaningful insights was now a seedy voyeuristic escapade. It didn't help that the Miami season revolved around a premise involving the housemates being gifted money by the show's producers to open a business together. This failed trajectory only fueled more discord and dysfunction among the cast.

Despite all the cacophony, the Miami season was a ratings winner for MTV, so in subsequent seasons, the show continued to feature polarizing personalities in situations sure to heighten their odious behaviors. Alcohol and partying became standard fare for the housemates, replacing conversation and reflection. The series' 12th season in Las Vegas was its true point of no return. With the cast members housed in the penthouse suite at the Palms Casino and Resort, The Real World became a cross between The Lost Weekend and late-night Cinemax-style softcore titillation. The young people who managed to snag spots on the show scrambled for camera time by escalating their shocking behaviors, all the while crossing their fingers that their egregiousness would guarantee them casting on a spinoff show like The Real World/Road Rules Challenge or a guest appearance on a network sitcom or other burgeoning reality program. In an ironic twist that neither creators Bunim nor Murray likely ever envisioned, the innovative series that had once disrupted the TV landscape and advanced critical and relevant issues had now become a parody of itself, an example of a program famous for making itself into everything it had never set out to be.

'The Real World' Cast Reunions Highlighted Unhealed Emotional Wounds

This isn't to say The Real World abandoned moments of relevance altogether. Season 7, set in Seattle, focused on mental health issues, season 9 in New Orleans included a gay cast member in a relationship with a closeted service member during the Clinton-era of "don't ask, don't tell" military policy, and season 26 in San Diego featured a cast member living with cystic fibrosis. To a large extent, however, these stories took a backseat to the debauchery, the hooking up, and of course, the eruptions of rage that brought audiences in and got the ratings inching up. That's an unfortunate thing, since, as has been revealed in some of the recent Real World Homecoming reunion series, the impacts of some of the most serious matters and incidents left lasting, unhealed wounds on cast members. The reassembly of the housemates from the New Orleans season was particularly contentious, with Julie Stoffer's arrival igniting deep-seated pain and resentment among several of her former friends. Things got so uncomfortable that housemate Kelley Wolf called it quits early and packed her bags for home. Even the original New York cast members had difficulty getting past controversial discussions on race and privilege from 29 years earlier, with Becky Blasband exiting the loft after she and Kevin Powell were unable to resolve their issues.

But it was back in 2000, when MTV held its first official reunion of cast members from the Miami, Boston, Hawaii, and Seattle seasons, that it was clear bitterness and enmity were still very much alive. Seattle cast member Irene McGee, the recipient of a slap across the face by Stephen Williams in a Season 7 scene that shocks to this day, did not attend this first reunion taping, but fellow cast members let Williams know how they had felt about the incident, nearly leading to another physical altercation. Over the years, McGee has been vocal about her traumatic experience on the show and its impact on her life. In a 2013 piece for Vulture magazine, she recounted the deliberate efforts on the part of the producers to create tension among the cast. "The environment became so toxic that it was unbearable; everyone was fighting all the time, and these fights just led to more fights. I kept reminding the cast that we would all get along under normal circumstance, but they couldn’t see, or didn’t seem to care, that the producers were setting us up to argue."

'The Real World' Eventually Led to the Birth of "Hyperbole TV"

And that, perhaps, is the primary reason for The Real World's woeful decline. A program that was once revered for its courageous stripping of pretense and artificiality began manufacturing those very things, cheating viewers out of an authentic experience and, even more shamefully, deceiving the young people in front of the cameras and manipulating them emotionally. Long after the electricity that had ignited the show's early seasons had been short-circuited by sensationalism and crass excess, producers tried to up the ante with several seasons that played out like cheap game show contrivances.

The Real World: Ex-Plosion, for instance, surprised cast members by springing their former romantic partners on them, and The Real World: Skeletons brought in a person from a cast member's past each week, usually someone who had caused pain or who had been part of a scandalous occurrence. The series attempted a return to its roots in 2019 for its final season in Atlanta, but by now, the dead horse had been thoroughly beaten, and The Real World exited the television landscape with little fanfare or recognition. What it left in its wake, however, was a new culture of what can best be described as "Hyperbole TV," where viewers are led to believe what they're watching is authentic, which couldn't be further from the truth. Think Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills, and Vanderpump Rules: unscripted series that purport to be video journals of the lives of a new generation of young, attractive go-getters, but that are little more than thinly disguised soap operas resplendent with theatrical feuding antics.

Will there ever again be an opening in the television topography for something like the original Real World, where posturing is absent and credibility can prevail? It seems unlikely, but the extraordinary thing about this medium is its ability to continue to surprise, even nearly seven decades after the first prime-time network series was beamed into American homes. Hope springs eternal, so it may very well be possible for some prescient creator out there to once again get behind the camera and find a way to "start getting real."