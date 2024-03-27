The Big Picture The Real Housewives of New Jersey is filled with feuds and alliances constantly shifting.

The long-running feud between Teresa and Jackie shifts in the new season, causing alliances to divide.

Jackie's shift in loyalties brings a fresh perspective, changing the dynamics of the show and offering new storylines.

Regarding feuds, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a skilled reality franchise that knows all about feuds. Whether between family or friends, this show has had many, even between the homemakers and the househusbands. Alliances are constantly shifting in this show, and it's not new. Anyone in the cast typically picks between Team Giudice or Team Gorga; even though people may be new, they still need to choose a side. One of the longest-running friendship feuds in RHONJ has been between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. They have been on the outs ever since Jackie was introduced in Season 9 of the show and have been cordial with each other, but they have never been friends. With the newest season coming out on May 5th, viewers are eager to see a shift in Jersey, since now Jackie Goldschneider has publicly shown she is Team Teresa after always riding in the coattails of Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga.

Thanks to Jackie, she brings a different storyline to Jersey, and the manipulation of Margaret in the cast seems to have finally died down. This brings a breath of fresh air to Jersey, since Jackie has always been a fan-favorite, and it'll be great to see her friendship with Teresa evolve while also seeing Margaret shake a little, since many of her alliances are befriending her enemy, Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Jackie Goldschneider Was Initally Anti-Teresa Giudice

When Jackie Goldschneider was introduced in Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she fit right into the group, and she was an excellent addition for Melissa Gorga to have someone in her corner since many of the original cast members were Team Teresa. Even though Melissa and Teresa were on good terms during this time, there were still some underlying issues between them, and Jackie enhanced their previous problems. During this time, Teresa and Melissa argued about Joe Gorga not seeing his father enough. Teresa was trying to get Melissa to understand why she was pushing so much for a union between her brother and her father. Melissa showed frustration with Teresa because she thought Melissa was the problem. Jackie doubled down on their conflict by telling Teresa that she could've probably controlled her husband, Joe Giudice, with their legal issues, and she would probably have gone to jail. This comment was significantly below the belt for Teresa since she was going through Joe being in prison, and this is what started their feud.

After this, Teresa had a big problem with Jackie and started to keep her distance from her even though they were cordial. It was clear that Jackie was on Melissa's side, and as the issues between the Gorgas and the Giudices enhanced, the line started to be drawn with each other, and she made her alliance clear to Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie Were the Ultimate Alliance

Real Housewives' friendships will always come and go, but when there is a genuine connection between them, they will ride or die no matter the situation. Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Godlschneider have had a wonderful friendship for many years and always had each other's backs. Margaret has shown that she is ride or die for Melissa, so much so that she will go against Teresa. It was great to see a change in Jersey since it always felt like Teresa had allies behind her, and it was time for Melissa to start building her alliance. Even Melissa says in Season 9 about Jackie that she felt a connection with her and would defend her against Teresa when she got into a fight with her. The three had a great friendship, and their husbands got along well. It seemed like there would be rainbows and butterflies for Melissa since she had Margaret and Jackie behind her. Still, nobody expected the significant change to happen with Jackie and her not being friends with the other two ladies.

Jackie Goldscheider Is the Savior Jersey Needed

Jackie has always been a fan favorite since she has never been afraid to keep quiet. She was also one of the first to stand up to Teresa after everyone seemed to worship her and questioned her about her situation since Jacqueline Laurita. Even though she has been a favorite, she always rode behind Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga, but it seems Jersey may be changing, and alliances are being divided. It was always known that Teresa and Jackie would never be friends, but while filming for Season 14, something shifted, and it made Jackie and Teresa get closer, which started sounding alarms for Margaret and Melissa. Jackie changing her loyalties brings another perspective on how Margaret may be trying to control the narratives and the stories happening in New Jersey. The two have not been on speaking terms, and something noticeable even before the season came out was during Bravocon 2023, in which New Jersey had to have separate panels, and Jackie was in attendance with Teresa's side and not Melissa's like she usually was.

It is unknown what exactly happened between Jackie, Margaret, and Melissa, but the trailer for the new season shows Margaret calling Jackie the devil. Jackie brings a breath of fresh air to Jersey because her shift changes many of the repetitive things that happen on the show, and it's nice not to focus too much on the Teresa and Melissa feud. Not only did she change her alliance, but Jen Fessler joined Team Teresa, while Danielle Cabral may have been going against the Giudice family. Viewers must wait until The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on May 5th.

