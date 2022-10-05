Turn the volume of your speakers down because Nickelodeon just revealed the trailer for its upcoming live-action series The Really Loud House. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, the original comedy series debuts Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

The show follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) who lives in a chaotic family with ten sisters. Alongside his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno), he sets out on new adventures in the town of Royal Woods while also navigating the chaos of a loud family. The live-action series spurs from the success of A Loud House Christmas, a live-action movie that premiered in November 2021, which became the top kids’ entertainment telecast with children between the ages of 6-11 across all television for the year. The holiday film even drew 3.1 million total viewers over the holiday weekend.

Alongside Schaeffer and Bruno who are reprising their roles from A Loud House Christmas, a few more faces in the Loud family will look familiar to fans of the film, which is streaming now on Paramount+. Returning for the live-action series are Sophia Woodward as Luna Loud, Aubin Bradley as Lucy Loud, Ella Allan as Lola Loud, Mia Allan as Lana Loud, Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud, Lexi DiBenedetto as Lori Loud, Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Luan Loud and Brian Stepanek as their father, Lynn Loud Sr. A few actors are joining the real-life version of the Loud family for the first time in The Really Loud House including Eva Carlton as Leni Loud, Annaka Fourneret as Lynn Loud, August Michael Peterson as Lily Loud and Jolie Jenkins as their mother, Rita Loud.

Image via Nickelodeon

In the premiere episode “The Macho Man with the Plan” of The Really Loud House, Lincoln and Clyde are excited to stay up late to watch the RIP Hardcore Midnight Marathon, but their plans come to screeching halt when Lincoln’s dad enforces an early curfew. The boys come up with a new plan: to use the Loud sisters to get Dad out of the house to celebrate his half-birthday. Just when they think their plan worked, Lisa’s robot malfunctions forcing Lincoln to decide what it means to be a good man.

The Really Loud House is executive produced by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community), Jonathan Judge (A Loud House Christmas, Warped!, Life In Pieces) as well as Michael Rubiner (The Loud House). Hobert also serves as showrunner while Judge directs the pilot. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action with Brittany Cope serving as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

The original animated series The Loud House, one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 176 episodes, was recently greenlit for a seventh season. Since its debut in 2016, the Loud Family has found their way into a comic book series, books, a digital album, and even a podcast called Listen Out Loud in addition to the holiday film and upcoming live-action series.

The live-action series The Really Loud House premieres Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Check out the trailer for The Really Loud House below.