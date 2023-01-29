Nobody forgets their first day at work, especially if you work for US intelligence. The Recruit follows determined lawyer Owen Hendricks, who recently graduated college and now works for the CIA. Seeking any opportunity to test his talents, Owen accepts the responsibility of negotiating with Max Meladze, a former CIA asset who wants the agency's exoneration.

Owen becomes enmeshed in complicated international politics as Max seeks to disclose her long-term involvement with the agency. As Hendricks negotiates with the asset, he finds himself in conflict with frightening individuals and groups, putting his life in danger while attempting to carry out his responsibilities.

The Recruit premiered on Netflix on December 16, 2022, and it recently got renewed for a second season. If you haven’t watched the show yet, or if you simply need to know who’s playing who, check out our cast and character guide!

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Noah Centineo plays Owen Hendricks, an aspiring, young lawyer who’s looking for a chance to break out of his comfort zone than just become a mere corporate honcho. The incredibly ambitious fellow is notorious for his recklessness, oftentimes putting himself in danger to solve cases. As Centineo describes his character, in typical movie fashion, the spy is usually “a veteran operative who’s invariably the smartest (and toughest) guy in the room” (think Jason Bourne and James Bond). However, Owen Hendricks is not that kind of spy. In an interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Centineo said of his character:

"He doesn't even want to be! He's a lawyer. All he's trying to be is an attorney. And the world that he lives in is such a dangerous one, that he finds himself in these impossible situations where he barely gets out alive by the skin of his teeth."

Recently graduating from law school, Owen immediately dives into the CIA without realizing the trials and tribulations in store for him. As he enters his new office for his first day at work, Owen is embroiled in a challenging case involving a former CIA asset named Max Meladze and a global conspiracy on his first day of work. Things get more complicated when the family of Owen’s ex and best friend Hannah Copeland is involved in his situation.

Centineo rose to prominence on television with his role in The Fosters from 2015 to 2018. However, he gained widespread recognition after playing the lead romantic role of Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy. His Netflix career continues with projects such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date. He most recently appeared as Atom Smasher in the superhero film Black Adam.

Laura Haddock as Max Meladze

Laura Haddock plays Max Meladze, a former asset of the CIA who once contributed a lot to the organization thanks to her contacts in Belarus. Unfortunately, things took a turn and Max eventually turns her back on the agency. On trial for murder, the ever-so-crafty Max is all locked up in Arizona. But Max is not one to remain idle. Max blackmails the CIA using all the sensitive information she has accumulated while working for US intelligence, leveraging the information she has in exchange for freedom.

To prevent Max from going public about the organization’s past activities and igniting chaos in the world, fresh grad CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks must use the power of his negotiation skills to avoid a massive international incident But is Max willing to comply?

Haddock gained popularity for her role as Zoë Walker in White Lines and Lucrezia in Da Vinci’s Demons. You may recognize her as Meredith Quill, otherwise known as the mother of Star-Lord, who made a brief appearance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Aarti Mann as Violet Ebner

Aarti Mann plays Violet Ebner, a fellow colleague of Owen’s at the CIA. Violet, a former JAG in a German army base where she met fellow colleague Lester Kitchens, sees Owen in a negative spotlight. With ambitions of her own, Violet genuinely believes that the CIA’s latest recruit has every intention to sabotage her goals, driving her to make her boss lose faith in Owen.

Mann, whose real name is Aarti Majumdar, has a couple of acting credits under her sleeve, including a role in the sci-fi drama Heroes and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. She’s well-known for playing Priya Koothrappali, Raj’s Cambridge graduate younger sister, and the television sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Colton Dunn as Lester Kitchens

Colton Dunn plays Lester Kitchens, another colleague of Owen’s at the organization. Also, not a fan of Owen, and under the impression that he’s a threat to the CIA, Lester intentionally misdirects the new recruit during his first case. Although Lester purposely gives Owen a hard time in the beginning, he eventually respects Owen’s ambitions. Dunn is well-known for playing Garrett McNeil in the workplace comedy Superstore. He was a frequent contributor to the Key & Peele sketch comedy series, in which he worked as a writer, producer, and performer.

Fivel Stewart as Hannah Copeland

Fivel Stewart plays Hannah Copeland, Owen’s roommate. Also, a law school graduate, she’s gone on to forge her own career path as an upcoming corporate lawyer. Hannah is initially Owen’s ex, but fortunately, they have no qualms for each other and still get along as best friends. Owen’s case takes a turn when he realizes that Hannah’s influential family plays a role in his ensuing investigation. Before this show, Stewart was also in the Netflix series Atypical, playing the main role of Izzie in three seasons.

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence Hoffman

Daniel Quincy Annoh plays Terrence Hoffman, an employee at the Department of Treasury. He lives together with Owen and Hannah as roommates. Before playing in The Recruit, Annoh had roles in projects such as Bus Stop and Donkey Dust.

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Kristian Bruun plays Janus Ferber, a CIA operative who’s constantly on edge due to the overbearing pressure of his work. To cope with his struggles, Janus turns to insane amounts of coffee to keep him running. Janus also has quite a dark side - the only way he’ll help Owen with his case is if he is given drugs. Janus seeks every opportunity to get some sleep, especially when no one is looking. Bruun’s acting credits include Orphan Black and Murdoch Mysteries.

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Vondie Curtis-Hall plays Walter Nyland, the general counsel of the CIA and Owen’s boss. Despite his intimidating presence, Walter has a lot of faith in newcomer Owen. Although he is invested in the case, Walter has no interest in being involved in the cumbersome mess that is espionage. Curtis-Hall is best known for playing Dr. Dennis Hancock in the medical drama Chicago Hope and Ben Ulrich in Marvel’s Daredevil.