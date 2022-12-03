As the release date for the upcoming spy series, The Recruit, draws nearer, Netflix is ramping up promotion for the Noah Centineo-led series. At the ongoing CCXP in São Paulo, the streamer released new footage, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the series.

In the series, Centineo plays Owen Hendricks, a new CIA Lawyer who gets roped into a globe-trotting conspiracy when he discovers a letter from a former asset, Max Meladze, threatening to expose the Agency. The upcoming series will see Hendricks out of his depth as he deals with twisted politics and powerful criminal forces in the pursuit of the truth. The newly released clip, which shows Hendricks' first meeting with Max (Laura Haddock), sets the tone for the series. Not only does the clip touch on how new Hendricks is on the job, but it also teases Max Meladze's seasoned service to the CIA, setting the stage for a very interesting dynamic between the two characters.

Centineo, who is widely known for his roles in Netflix teen rom-coms, has recently diversified his résumé to include the Dwayne Johnson-led superhero delight, Black Adam, and the action-comedy, Charlie’s Angels. While the upcoming series has been viewed as a gritty departure from Centineo’s portfolio, the trailer revealed The Recruit will have traces of the comedy the actor has proven capable of. The series will also give fans something different from Netflix’s traditional holiday offerings this December.

Noah Centineo Leads an Impressive Cast

Starring alongside Centineo and Haddock in the upcoming series in Vondie Curtis-Hall who is widely known for his roles as Ben Ulrich in Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, Dr. Dennis Hancock in Chicago Hope, and Judge Nicholas Byrne in For the People. Curtis-Hall is set to play Walter Nyland, Owen Hendricks’ boss, in the series. Alongside Centineo and Curtis-Hall, other cast members include Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, and Kristian Bruun. The Recruit has also tapped Linus Roache, Angel Parker, Byron Mann, and Kaylah Zander for recurring roles.

The team behind the camera is equally impressive with Alexi Hawley, who created the critically acclaimed police procedural series The Rookie, serving as creator and showrunner. Doug Liman, Alex Kalymnios, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., and Julian Holmes are on board as directors of the first season. The series is executive produced by Centineo, Hawley, Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Adam Ciralsky.

The Recruit will arrive on Netflix later this month on December 16. Check out the new footage and synopsis below:

The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA

