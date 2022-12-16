This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Recruit.Netflix has officially launched their new Noah Centineo-led project The Recruit and fans who reached the end would've noticed a special cameo during the finale. A certain United States Central Command (CENTCOM) agent came in to close out the first season of the series, stealing the spotlight for a brief moment before the end. It was none other than Nathan Fillion, a personal choice by series creator Alexi Hawley to put the cherry on top of the series. During an interview with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, Hawley revealed how he managed to land the star for a cameo.

Fillion is a fan favorite known for his roles across films, television, and even video games. He's found acclaim for appearances in series like Firefly and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, films like James Gunn's Slither, and for his voice roles throughout the Halo and Destiny game franchises. The Recruit made total sense for him due to his connection with Hawley though. Aside from helming the Netflix thriller, Hawley also served as a writer for Castle which starred Fillion in one of his most beloved roles as charming mystery novelist turned crime fighter, Richard Castle. He also created The Rookie, another Fillion-led affair that stars the actor as a rookie police officer whose career change made him the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Thanks to those connections, it seems like Fillion was more than happy to re-team with Hawley. When asked if it was an instant yes when the creator give him the call, Hawley responded:

It was. I called him, [and] I said, "Hey, will you..." And before I even finished the sentence, he said yes, because Nathan is such a great guy. But I just thought this CIA director's coming in at the last minute of the show, really, of the first season, and he's got to come in and own the room. And Nathan is just such a great actor, and so charismatic, and he got excited 'cause he's like, "I get to curse." Which he never gets to do on network television. So yeah, it was super fun, and I was grateful for him saying yes like that.

Fillion Picked a Promising Project in 'The Recruit'

Fillion adds one more bit of flair to what's been a highly anticipated series for Netflix. Centineo gets the lead amidst a major hot streak that includes To All the Boys I've Loved Before, The Perfect Date, and, most recently, Black Adam. The Netflix favorite is part of a starry ensemble that also features Laura Haddock, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, and Kristian Bruun. The recurring cast is also strong with Linus Roache, Angel Parker, Byron Mann, and Kaylah Zander all on board. Hawley will bring his police procedural experience to bear as showrunner with The Bourne Identity's Doug Liman directing alongside Alex Kalymnios, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., and Julian Holmes all on to direct episodes of the first season.

The Recruit stars Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a newly-hired CIA lawyer who gets thrown into the deep end when a letter arrives from a former asset threatening to expose the entire agency. What follows is a globe-trotting conspiracy that has Hendricks pushed past his limits as he navigates the complicated political landscape and international adversaries to uncover the truth.

The Recruit is available to stream now on Netflix. Check out the trailer below and keep an eye out for our full interview with Hawley.