Netflix has become the go-to provider for all the best bingeable TV shows, especially considering the streamer is still the only one that has yet to rest the waters on a weekly release model and insists on releasing all episodes at once. The latest case of this is The Recruit, the espionage thriller series starring Noah Centineo (Black Adam) that recently premiered its second season on January 30. All episodes of The Recruit dropped on Netflix this past Friday, and the show has made a quick return to Netflix's top 10 charts, sitting at #3 at the time of writing. The Night Agent and the latest O.J. Simpson documentary are the only two shows with the grit to beat The Recruit in the Netflix top 10. The Recruit Season 2 also earned scores of 88% from critics and 81% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Recruit was written and created for television by Alexi Hawley, who has also worked on other famous TV projects, such as Training Day (Bill Paxton), The Following (Kevin Bacon), and Body of Proof (Dana Delany). Hawley also made their screenwriting debut in 2004 on Exorcist: The Beginning, the horror film starring Stellan Skarsgård and James D'Arcy that's not streaming anywhere. In addition to Centineo, The Recruit also stars Vondie Curtis-Hall, who is best known for his role as Ben Urich in the first season of Daredevil, the dedicated journalist who is killed by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). The rest of the cast for The Recruit consists of Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever), Colton Dunn (Key and Peele), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), and Kaylah Zander (Fire Country). Julian Holmes has directed four episodes of The Recruit.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix Right Now?

Falling behind The Recruit in the Netflix TV rankings is WWE Monday Night Raw, which has made a habit of climbing to the top of charts on Monday night during its premiere and then slowly sliding down before leaving by the end of the week. American Primeval, the series that has been compared to Red Dead Redemption, is also one of the biggest hits on Netflix this week despite it premiering several weeks ago. Over on the movie side of things, The Menu continues to sit in the #1 spot, as people just can't get enough of Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes.

