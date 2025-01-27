Season 1 of Netflix's The Recruit aired back in 2022 and instantly became a hit for the streamer, earning a well-deserved renewal for Season 2. Created by Alexi Hawley, the series follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer who is unexpectedly thrust into the high-stakes world of espionage. The Recruit returns for Season 2 on January 30, with an action-packed trailer giving fans a taste of what's to come. If you're looking for a refresher, here are some key moments from Owen's Season 1 journey, including that jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Owen Is Thrown Into the Deep End To Help Former Agent Max in Season 1 of ‘The Recruit’

Season 1 kicks off when Owen's boss, Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall), gives him the task of stopping a high-level senator from reading a classified document in a public hearing. With Owen's job on the line, on only his second day with the CIA, he goes to Senator Smoot (Linus Roache), who is ready to tear him apart. However, Owen shows off his intelligence and skills and ultimately convinces Snoot not to read the document. After this unusual high-profile assignment, Owen is met by his coworkers, Lester (Colton Dunn) and Violet (Aarti Mann), who relentlessly tease the new recruit and are happy to give him the tedious task of going through the CIA's graymail, sifting through letters from "crazies" who are threatening to expose classified information.

One letter that catches Owen's eye is from Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), a former CIA operative accused of treason and serving time in a Phoenix prison for murder. In her letter, Max threatens that if the CIA doesn't get her out, she will spill agency secrets about clandestine operations, prompting Owen to investigate further. Exhausted but determined, Owen travels to Phoenix to meet Max, where she's initially reluctant to speak. Eventually, she reveals her knowledge of top-secret CIA operations in Belarus and Russia and tries to exploit Owen's inexperience. Ultimately, they strike a deal to secure her release, but this moment sets Owen on a dangerous path, pulling him into situations he never anticipated.

Owen’s Relationship With Max Intensifies and Forces Him to Make Morally Questionable Choices in ‘The Recruit’ Season 1