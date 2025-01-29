Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is not your typical lawyer. Despite being sent to a room where careers die slowly, he always gets in trouble, much to his superiors' ire. In The Recruit Season 2, Hendricks returns to the graymail room but eventually gets out. The young lawyer finds himself embroiled in another case that takes him to South Korea, where a risky adventure awaits. He finds himself in situations where his fists do a lot of talking, and as a result, “There’s way more action in this season,” Centineo told TV Insider. “Owen’s finding himself fighting a lot more, getting thrown over things way more often," the actor added. The Recruit Season 1 was also action-packed, but Centineo said the show dials it up in Season 2. He teased what changes result in more action scenes, saying,

“It’s like Season 1 but pumped up on a lot of adrenaline and very high octane… In the first season, [Owen] was just getting the s**t kicked out of him. If Owen’s taking punches left and right in Season 1, he starts to give them back in Season 2, and I think that’s exciting and cool and you can watch him mature as a character.”

What's 'The Recruit' Season 2 About?

Details about the season are being kept under wraps, but we know there's a new antagonist. Maxine Meladze (Laura Haddock) is replaced by Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), a mysterious character Owen can't quite place on his bad guy meter. "It’s a very adversarial relationship and dynamic, but then it kind of grows out of that into this, 'we need to work together or else we’re both gonna die,' kind of relationship," teased Centineo. "Season Two of The Recruit finds CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency," reads the season's official synopsis, teasing some more complicated themes.

Apart from Centineo and Yoo, other cast members in the season include Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion.

The Recruit Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 30. Watch the season's trailer in the YouTube video above.