Nearly two years since Netflix debuted its spy dramedy The Recruit, fans are still waiting to find out where things will progress after the high-octane season finale. Season 1 ended with Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) kidnapped and Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) on death's door after being shot by her daughter Karolina (aka Nichka/Marta), who had more than a few questions about what our favorite CIA lawyer is doing with her mother. The moment ruined what was to be an emotional reunion with Owen and his ex-girlfriend Hannah (Fivel Stewart) in the Czech Republic. Unfortunately, that's only the beginning of the boy wonder's problems. While speaking with Collider's Tania Hussain for her new film Elevation, Maddie Hasson teased that her character will have a big hand in Owen's journey going into Season 2.

Season 1 of The Recruit saw Owen getting to grips with the inner workings of the CIA as a fledgling lawyer just joining the agency. He's immediately thrust into the thick of it when Max, an Eastern European asset in prison, gets him entangled in an international political situation that concerns her long-term relationship with the agency. Threatened to expose the CIA for its corruption and secrets unless they get her out of prison, Owen is left to negotiate and work with Max in a whirlwind operation he's way too in over his head for. By the time the season was coming to a close, he was ready to call it quits until Hasson's Karolina reeled him back in with a violent flourish.

"I think you can expect that she makes his life a living hell," Hasson said about what to expect from her role in Season 2. She didn't get much chance to shine throughout the show's first run, but her words combined with the explosive finale all but ensure that she'll be one of the overarching threats that Owen has to tangle with going forward. There are still plenty of unknowns though, including whether Max lived through her close-range gunshot or not. If she survives, the new season is likely to confront her tumultuous mother-daughter relationship with Karolina, with Owen getting caught up in the high-octane drama.

'The Recruit' Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than Its Predecessor

Only a light teaser has been shared so far about the overarching story of The Recruit Season 2, which will see Owen pulled into another life-or-death espionage situation in South Korea. However, his greatest threat may be lurking within the walls of the CIA instead. Show creator Alexi Hawley will be leading the charge once more, but he'll have less runway with only six new episodes coming when the smash hit show returns. With the new environment will come a few new faces though.

The returning Centineo, Haddock, Stewart, and Hasson will be joined by newcomers including Past Lives alum Teo Yoo alongside Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-Hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, and Brooke Smith. Meanwhile, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Kristian Bruun, Daniel Quincy Annoh, and Jesse Collin make up the returning cast, with Season 1's special guest star Nathan Fillion returning as Alton West and Kaylah Zander and Angel Parker joining Hasson as newly-minted series regulars.

There's no date yet for when The Recruit will return. Season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 as it nears a release date.

