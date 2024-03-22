After debuting on Netflix at the end of 2022, The Recruit instantly proved to be a smash hit with audiences, with millions tuning in to watch Noah Centineo's overachieving CIA agent Owen Hendricks as he gets embroiled in a world of espionage and politics way above his pay grade. With many praising the show's ensemble performances, daring set pieces, and often subversive whimsical nature, The Recruit rightfully earned a second season from executives, with the news announced back in January 2022.

Now, over a year later, and after many frustrating delays, Season 2 is officially in the works with fingers crossed that it will launch sooner rather than later. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Recruit Season 2 so far.

Unfortunately, no release date has yet been announced for The Recruit Season 2. After being delayed by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the sophomore season finally entered production in January 2024, which could suggest a 2025 release date might be on the cards.

Where Can You Watch 'The Recruit' Season 2?

Just like the first outing, The Recruit Season 2 will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix. As one of the platform's most exciting new shows, The Recruit is well worth a re-watch as you wait for the second season to arrive, with all episodes of Season 1 available right now.

Is There a Trailer For 'The Recruit' Season 2?

Given the early production status of the season, it is unsurprising that there isn't yet a trailer, with one not expected to arrive for quite some time yet. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out as soon as one is released.

Who is in the Cast For 'The Recruit' Season 2?

Of course, The Recruit wouldn't be the same without its leading man, the Netflix breakout star Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks. Also rejoining for Season 2 following the success of the first season are the likes of Vondie Curtis-Hall as Nyland, Aarti Mann as Violet, Colton Dunn as Lester, Fivel Stewart as Hannah, Kristian Bruun as Janus, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, Jesse Collin as Dodge, and Nathan Fillion as Alton West. Excitingly, recurring cast members Kaylah Zander (Fire Country) as Amelia, Maddie Hasson (God Bless America) as Nichka, and Angel Parker (The Rookie) as Dawn have all been made series regulars, following the warm reception the trio received in Season 1.

The casting team behind The Recruit has been busy working behind the scenes, with a host of talented new faces ready to join the ensemble for Season 2. Past Lives' own Teo Yoo joins the cast in a role TUDUM describes as "a clever and driven South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent, highly skilled with a subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about".

Another new addition to the cast is Grace, played by Young-Ah Kim, who is described as "a savvy senior intelligence officer and single mother who’s under increasing pressure to discover what the CIA is up to in her country".

Felix Solis of Ozark and The Rookie fame will be joining the ensemble as Tom Wallace, "a senior diplomat in the State Department tasked with bringing American hostages home, and he’ll talk to anyone — even the worst of America’s enemies –– to get them back safe".

James Purefoy (Rome) portrays the "charming, rich British businessman who lives in a world between legal and illegal" Oliver Bonner-Jones, with the likes of Shin Do-Hyun (Into the Ring) as Yoo Jin Lee, Sanghee Lee as Nan Hee, Omar Maskati (Good Sam) as Jae King, Brooke Smith (The Silence of the Lambs) as Marcy Potter, and many more rounding out Season 2's additions.

What Will 'The Recruit' Season 2 Be About?

The Recruit Season 2 has many questions left to answer following the high-octane end to Season 1, in particular, the breathless cliffhanger that left Laura Haddock's Max Meladze's life hanging in the balance. Speaking about the ending in an interview with Collider, show creator Alexi Hawley said,

"I know things about where I would want to take it, and where I'd want to go with it. I mean obviously, you hope for success, but as you could see with that ending, I didn’t plan for failure because I feel like in this day and age you just have to be bold, you have to be dramatic, to the expense of everything else".

Although there is no full synopsis for the upcoming season, TUDUM did release a short teaser for what may lay ahead saying,

"Season 2 finds CIA lawyer Owen pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger danger just might be coming from inside the agency".

No matter what, fans can expect the same rollercoaster ride of thrills and spills that made the first outing so successful, with Centineo and co ready to roar back into action as the dial is turned up to eleven.

Who Is Making 'The Recruit' Season 2?

Once again, the show's creator, Alexi Hawley, will be back to steer the ship as an executive producer, alongside other executive producers including Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol, Julian Holmes, and even Noah Centineo himself, who was actually the person who first approached Netflix with the script. As far as other writers and directors are concerned, not much information is known, although perhaps we will learn more as the release date for Season 2 edges ever closer.

Where Has 'The Recruit' Season 2 Been Filmed?

It has officially been revealed that Season 2 of The Recruit has not only been shot in Vancouver, Canada but also in Seoul, South Korea, giving the series an international flavor following a first season filmed primarily in Montreal.