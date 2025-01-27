Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) flies to South Korea in Season 2 of The Recruit. Following the jaw-dropping aftermath of Season 1, the CIA lawyer turned special ops agent is up for newer missions and bigger risks. Although Owen may have had his setbacks after that shocking mother-daughter confrontation last season, this time, Owen knows what he’s going up against. Shipped to foreign territory, he’ll be joined by Korean operative Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), who’s much more confident and assured of his intelligence skills compared to fresh rookie Owen. He’s neither the smartest nor toughest guy in the agency, but if there’s one thing about Owen, he’s willing to go through the (literal) punches.

Also joining Centineo and Yoo this season are Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Shin Do-hyun, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, and Alana Hawley Purvis. Without further ado, here’s when you can stream The Recruit Season 2.

Is ‘The Recruit’ Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Image via Netflix

No. The Recruit does not air on TV.

Is ‘The Recruit’ Season 2 Streaming Online?