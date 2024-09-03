When the series debuted in December 2022, the spy dramedy, The Recruit, very quickly shot up the leaderboards of streaming giant, Netflix. A series that was able to brew into one perfect mix, sheer chaos and clever humor, it became apparent very early on, that The Recruit didn't take itself too seriously and that was precisely what we loved about it. With a cast led by Noah Centineo (Black Adam, To All the Boys I've Loved Before), The Recruit spun a new web for spy genre characters and it was utterly refreshing. Renewed for a second season midway through 2023, audiences can look forward to the show's return as it seems like a far more relatable story than previous iterations in the genre.

Now, with the sophomore season now in post-production, a new report offers a disappointing update for fans of the spy dramedy. According to What's On Netflix, the second season of The Recruit, whenever Netflix decides to premiere it, will have a reduced episode count. The website is known for tracking the development of projects at Netflix, and it notes that rather than eight episodes like in the first season, The Recruit season 2 will run for only six episodes. This disappointing update is yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, with the streamer only offering updates on a plot summary and casting details for season two.

The Recruit is created by Alexi Hawley (The Rookie), and per the new report, Hawley will write the first and last episodes of the sophomore season. Currently, a full synopsis remains elusive, but TUDUM did release a short teaser for what's to come saying, "Season 2 finds CIA lawyer Owen pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger danger just might be coming from inside the agency."

'The Recruit' Season 2 Will Welcome New Faces

Image via Netflix

By the time the first season of The Recruit wrapped, it did so with a high octane, high stakes season finale that saw the life of Laura Haddock's Max Meladze hanging in the balance. The open-ended nature of Max's fate could see her very well return to assist Centineo's Owen Hendricks, as he battles this foe within the agency. The second season has seen additions to the cast and an expansion of the story, which begs the question of how six episodes might work. New additions include Past Lives' own Teo Yoo who joins the cast in a role TUDUM describes as "a clever and driven South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent, highly skilled with a subversive sense of humor and willing to go to any lengths to protect those he cares about." Other new additions include Young-Ah Kim as Grace, The Rookie's own Felix Solis comes onboard as Tom Wallace, James Purefoy plays "charming, rich British businessman" Oliver Bonner-Jones, among others.

Series creator, Hawley, will return to steer the ship as an executive producer, alongside other executive producers including Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, Charlie Ebersol, Julian Holmes, and even series star, Centineo.

The Recruit season 2 does not have a release date yet. All eight episodes of The Recruit are available to stream now on Netflix.

