Netflix’s hit spy series The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo, is officially returning for its highly anticipated second season on January 30, 2025, and the streamer has just revealed a first look at the legal espionage thriller ahead of next month's return. This time, the Alexi Hawley-created show drops Centineo's CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in the heart of South Korea, as he tries to make it through a life-threatening espionage mission that spirals into madness. Still, the external dangers he's facing pale in comparison to the betrayal he suspects might be brewing closer to home—within the CIA itself.

The cast for Season 2 includes returning series regulars like Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall, alongside other key cast members Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Jesse Collin and Nathan Fillion. Behind the camera, Julian Holmes, Alexi Hawley, Jessica Yu, Viet Nguyen, and John Hyams complete the lineup of directors. In addition to Hawley and Centineo, executive producers include Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), Gene Klein, David Bartis, and Charlie Ebersol, while the writing team features Hawley, Maya Goldsmith, George Ghanem, Brian Oh, Sue Chung, and Hadi Deeb.

What's Ahead for Owen Hendricks in 'The Recruit' Season 2?