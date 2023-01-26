If you’re a fan of the sheer chaos, charming cast, and clever humor of The Recruit, then you’d be delighted to know that the spy series has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. In the wave of cancellations of fan-favorite shows, the series renewal is certainly a welcome announcement, particularly after that cliffhanger ending of Season 1. It is expected the upcoming season will pick up right where the first season left off.

The Recruit arrived on Netflix on December 16, 2022, and was an immediate fan-favorite, earning praises for its leading man, charming cast and fun story. The series followed Noah Centineo’s Owen Hendricks, a young lawyer who lands a job at the CIA. He is soon pulled into the dangerous and complicated world of conspiracies and power politics when he receives a letter from a former CIA asset (Laura Haddock), threatening to expose the agency... and that’s only his first week on the job. Things only go further south from there as the series serves up plot twists and intriguing machinations. It is easy to see why the show spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), and also impressively reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Addressing the series renewal, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley, told Netflix's Tudum:

“I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two.”

Lead actor and producer, Centineo, also spoke with Tudum, sharing his excitement at the renewal. “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.”

With the Season 2 confirmation, it will be interesting to see where Hawley and the team take the story to next, particularly as the Season 1 ending saw the beginning threads of an entirely new and wild story. Leaving viewers with more questions than answers certainly ensured eager anticipation for the sophomore season.

The series was produced by Hawley, Centineo, Entertainment One (eOne) and Hypnotic. Hawley will be returning as showrunner while Centineo, Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis; Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol are also returning as executive producers. Alongside Centineo and Haddock, the series also starred Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

No word yet on when the series is expected to premiere