Fish-out-of-water stories are common for at least one very good reason: they're a perfect introduction to a brand-new world, allowing writers a blank slate to create and explain new rules, characters, locales, and so on, as viewers discover their new landscape alongside a character (hopefully) worth following. The complicated, topsy-turvy world of spy or assassin movies and TV series often follow protagonists who are in the know about how the world works (see: your James Bond, Ethan Hunt, or John Wick types), but the genre remains perfect for the right fish-out-of-water character. This is part of why Season 1 of The Recruit worked so well; a neophyte CIA lawyer gets in way too deep, causing accidental chaos as he goes. Season 2 stays true to those same beats for a largely entertaining journey, though it stops short of meeting its true potential thanks to a short-changed story.

What Is 'The Recruit' Season 2 About?

Season 1 of The Recruit followed the domino effects of a high-profile task that pivoted neophyte CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) into work sorting through the CIA's "graymail," letters from those threatening to expose classified info unless their demands are met. The should-be-monotonous assignment cascades well beyond his pay grade after he meets former CIA operative Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who threatens to spill CIA secrets unless the org gets her out of prison.

Season 2 once again drowns Owen in the deep waters of international espionage, despite being sidelined in the agency due to the chaotic aftermath of Season 1. This means he's also the perfect expendable asset for the organization after receiving mysterious communication from Korea, putting him in contact with Korean operative Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo), who embroils Owen in another "greymail" deal: save Jang Kyun's kidnapped wife, or some of the agency's dirtiest secrets will be spilled. It's a journey that puts Owen in the crosshairs of dangerous agents, the South Korean intelligence apparatus, and organized crime alike, once again allowing for an exciting globe-trotting journey.

'The Recruit' Season 2 Largely Matches Season 1's Successes

Image via Netflix

Centineo once again dials in a strong performance as Owen Hendricks — talented but now just above a newbie in this world, and sporting a variety of talents but not the usual ones for the espionage landscape. Teo Yoo exhibits the charisma and emotional complexity that he internationally revealed in Past Lives, with the addition of believable action chops (though he's given a little less to do than might be desired). Kristian Bruun adds an interesting dynamic as Janus Ferber, while Colton Dunn is great as frustrated operative Lester Kitchens every time he's onscreen.

Though the task in question — finding and securing Jang Kyun's wife — is relatively straightforward compared to typical espionage fare, the path itself is treacherous and circuitous. As a result, Season 2 leans into strong action sequences and narrative pivots while maintaining Season 1's embrace of serious stakes without being wedded to over-serious vibes. There are plenty of opportunities here for shifting alliances, narrative complexity, and globe-trotting (with a little romance for flair). Season 2 largely continues to do what worked so well in Season 1, making for an enjoyable experience on the whole. Unfortunately, these positives are accompanied by some relevant caveats.

'The Recruit' Season 2 Doesn't Benefit From a Shorter Episode Count

Image via Netflix

The Recruit Season 2 is fun and noteworthy things occur, but some of its storylines and character fates wrap up rather abruptly, as does its ending. Worldwide treks (and the operational moves they require) sometimes happen in the blink of an eye, and when the season concludes, there's a lingering feeling that things can't possibly be resolved so easily. Key characters, like the aforementioned Jang Kyun, are interesting but underutilized; there are many moments when it seems like the narrative should pivot to him and it doesn't. Similarly, an entire subplot centering on Hannah Copeland (Fivel Stewart) has worthy elements but doesn't adequately connect to the main narrative or find interesting enough beats on its own. It's unfortunate that Season 2 is limited to six episodes — as opposed to Season 1's eight-episode run — given the missed potential present in some of these story threads.

Altogether, Season 2 of The Recruit is a mostly entertaining thrill ride that recaptures what makes Season 1 stand out, in part thanks to standout action sequences, enjoyable plotting, and strong character moments. Centineo once again embraces Owen's good-natured, semi-capable elements, and Teo Yoo is a strong series newcomer when he's given something notable to do. Nonetheless, Season 2 remains a mixed bag overall, often feeling too truncated, with potentially interesting story avenues shortened or entirely sidestepped. There's fun to be found here, but The Recruit's return still falls short of its biggest potential.

The Recruit Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.