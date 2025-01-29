After over two years of waiting to see how Owen Hendricks would get out of the jam Season 1 left him in, Season 2 of The Recruit is almost here. Alexi Hawley's spy thriller series returns tomorrow, January 30, and will bring the fledgling CIA lawyer to Seoul, where the stakes are higher, and he's even further out of his depth. Before all six episodes drop, Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek pairing Noah Centineo and his new co-star Teo Yoo for a look at the stunts and setpieces being brought to life for the new setting. It teases a much bigger, more action-packed installment that will test Owen and his mysterious new collaborator, Jang Kyun Kim, amid their dire circumstances.

Although it's been a minute since viewers last saw Centineo as Owen, the featurette gives a taste of where that time went for Season 2. The first season already threw the young lawyer, and Centineo himself, into some precarious positions like diving into treacherous river rapids. Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman also lent his action pedigree to the series, shooting two episodes and executive producing. However, as the trailer for Season 2 showed, Owen will have to embrace more of those action-hero tendencies between large club brawls, shootouts, rolling under an airplane, and one-on-one fights with his new partner. Centineo and Yoo show just how dangerous it's about to get in the video, walking viewers through a few of the wildest stunts their characters will pull off throughout their journey.

The Recruit Season 2 will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the Season 1 finale, with Owen moments away from meeting his end at the hands of Karolina (Maddie Hasson) after the big reveal that she was Max's (Laura Haddock) long-lost daughter. Speaking of Max, her life is left hanging in the balance after being shot point-blank by Karolina. Though Owen somehow finds a way out of the sticky situation, he's caught in a much more dangerous, potentially world-threatening operation in a foreign country and soon realizes that an even greater adversary may be lurking within the Agency. Fortunately, he'll have a valuable, if uneasy, new ally in Yoo's Jang Kyun, who's been described as a mysterious individual ready and willing to sacrifice whatever is necessary in the fight for those he loves and what he believes in.

'The Recruit' Upgrades Its Cast for Season 2

A new setting that expands the world of The Recruit also requires a much bigger cast to inhabit it. Yoo is the standout new addition given his adversarial partnership with Centineo and his experience aboard the 2023 hit Past Lives, but he's just one of many newcomers joining the fray in Seoul alongside confirmed returning presences like Aarti Mann, Fivel Stewart, Colton Dunn, Kristian Bruun, Angel Parker, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Nathon Fillion, and the aforementioned Hasson. They're joined by a stacked supporting cast that also features Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, James Purefoy, Do Hyun Shin, Sanghee Lee, Omar Maskati, Brooke Smith, Devika Bhise, Alana Hawley Purvis, Daniel Quincy Annoh, and Jesse Collin.

The Recruit Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 30. Check out the new behind-the-scenes sneak peek in the player above.