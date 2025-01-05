Season 1 of Netflix’s The Recruit introduced viewers to Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a talented but naive CIA lawyer who gets unexpectedly pulled into the high-stakes world of espionage. After that shocking finale cliffhanger, the streamer has dropped an action-packed trailer for the highly anticipated Season 2 ahead of its January 30 premiere. Not only does Owen find himself in unfamiliar territory, but according to the show's official synopsis, Season 2 shows Owen being pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation, only to realize a bigger threat may be coming from inside the Agency.

Owen Finds Himself in the Middle of a Covert Operation in South Korea in 'The Recruit' Season 2

The fun kicks off when the needle drops on the Korean cover of Green Day’s "American Idiot" as the soundtrack for an action-packed trailer. Owen finds himself on an undercover mission in South Korea, to the dismay of CIA Director Alton West (Nathan Fillion). Even though Owen is warned by Janus (Kristian Bruun) not to get caught spying, the ruthlessly charming lawyer-turned-agent doesn't exactly make an effort to stay under the radar. He's there to meet with a "secret friend" who turns out to be Jang Kyun, played by Past Lives star Teo Yoo, and, right off the bat, they're starting trouble together.

Owen and Jang Team Up to Save the World in 'The Recruit' Season 2

As stated in the Season 2 trailer, "saving the world takes a pair," and what better duo than Centineo's Owen and Yoo's Jang to save the day? From the jump, it's clear that the two young men aren't sure if they can trust each other, but they'll have to work together to "stop an all-out war" in 48 hours, according to Jang. It appears, though, that Owen has met his match in the best way and the two actors seem to have great on-screen chemistry, even with their odd couple-like dynamic.

Season 2 of 'The Recruit' Has Plenty of New and Old Faces