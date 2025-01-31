After over two years, the second season of The Recruit finally landed on Netflix on Thursday, January 30. The season found CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) embroiled in another adventure that took him to Korea and exposed him to danger several times. The second season finale ended on a good note as Hendricks completed his mission but did not close the door for more stories. In fact, series creator Alexi Hawley has several ideas for Season 3. Netflix is yet to renew The Recruit for Season 3, but Hawley's assessment of the situation teases something positive. "We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it," the multi-hyphenate told Deadline when asked if the writers have started breaking stories for the next season. He revealed why he thinks Season 3 might happen, saying:

"There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time."

Alexi Hawley Teases More Stories in a Potential 'The Recruit' Season 3.

Image via Netflix

Season 2's finale left many stories open; chief among them was the fate of Max's (Laura Haddock) daughter, Nichka (Maddie Hasson). "I’m not done with Nichka. I love Maddie; I think she’s great," Hawley said of the character. "I love that, in some ways, Nichka is very Owen in her chaos agent-ness, so I would love to see Nichka again in some way, shape or form. I don’t know where it goes yet in my head, but I never want to say never," he added, revealing that Nichka might appear in future seasons.

The Recruit thrives on relationships, however sweet or twisted. Owen has to navigate these relationships carefully because everything can change with one phone call. Following Dawn's (Angel Parker) death and Dodge's (Jesse Collin) uncertain fate, Lester (Colton Dunn) is left on the hook for betraying Owen. "There’s a lot of complications, which will be brought in to Season 3, hopefully," Hawley said about exploring the fallout from Season 2. Many details about who might return for Season 3 have not been ironed out, including Janus' surprising lover or Owen's old flame from Korea.

Most of Season 2 took place in Korea, a nice break for viewers and the crew. "It would be definitely nice [to film abroad]," Hawley said when asked if Season 3 will take place in another country. "I'm not sure exactly where I want to go yet. I feel like we’ve done Russia, we’ve done Korea. So maybe Latin America, Africa would be exciting. American audiences don’t get exposed to Africa a lot in our storytelling for lots of reasons, but I think that would be really interesting," he added.

The third season is pending renewal, but you can watch the first two seasons of The Recruit on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on the third season.