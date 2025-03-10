Despite its second season earning a strong 92% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and topping streaming charts for more than a week after its premiere, Netflix made the tough call to not move forward with a third season of The Recruit, the spy thriller series starring Noah Centineo. This is far from the first show Netflix has canceled after only one or two seasons, but this particular axing came as a bit of a shock considering the strong reception for Season 2. However, The Recruit producers Adam Ciralsky and Gene Klein recently caught up with ScreenRant at SXSW to talk about their latest project, Take No Prisoners, and the two shared a hopeful outlook on the future of The Recruit, not giving up in the face of cancellation:

Adam Ciralsky: TBD, TBD. [Noah Centineo's] great, I'm excited to see him in Warfare coming up. Gene Klein: We love the show, and we'd love to be able to do more.

Network shows like S.W.A.T. have been canceled in the past, only to be revived and ordered for new seasons, but once a streamer like Netflix decides to move on from one of its original series, it’s usually a decision that sticks. The Recruit follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young CIA lawyer who becomes entangled in global conflicts after an asset tries to expose her relationship to the agency, compromising Hendricks’ position. In addition to Centineo, Aarti Mann and Colton Dunn both feature in recurring roles in The Recruit. The former is best known for her role in Never Have I Ever and also for starring in other shows like The Big Bang Theory and The Good Doctor. The latter is famous for playing Garrett in Superstore, and he has also been featured as Vernon in Hatcher II and Rudy in Blockers.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix Right Now?