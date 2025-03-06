It's time to bid adieu to everyone's favorite lawyer-come-CIA agent Owen Hendricks because Netflix has officially cancelled Noah Centineo-led spy drama, The Recruit, after two seasons. The news was revealed by Colton Dunn, who plays CIA agent Lester Kitchens in the spy spectacular. "The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer,” he wrote on Threads. "I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you tv story!!"

Showrunner Alexi Hawley penned a farewell letter on Bluesky to the show, reflecting on some of the most notable memories from creating it. Hawley told how the show almost never came together during the pandemic. "At one point we were shooting scenes from six different episodes to try and catch up," he explained. "On paper, it should have been a disaster. But when we got to the editing room, there was magic in the footage." Hawley went on to add a heartfelt sentiment to his lead hero, branding Centineo a "straight-up movie star who elevates everything he touches." He also left the door open to a potential movie adding that they would "all be there in a heartbeat."

'The Recruit' Debuted in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

A love letter to The Recruit... — Alexi Hawley (@alexihawley.bsky.social) 2025-03-06T04:56:28.024Z

The drama sees the newly recruited Owen go from being a casual lawyer for the agency to suddenly finding himself buried alive (nearly) in a string of international political threats that could take down the CIA for good. Season two saw Owen find himself in a whole new web of chaos when he was roped into a high-alert espionage mission in the depths of South Korea, only to find out the call may be coming from inside the house.

The second installment wrapped up with Owen ending up as something of a hero, successfully rescuing the innocent Nan Hee (Lee Sang-hee) from the hands of the Yakuza with practically no help from the agency, evading the dangers of Russian waters and striking a deal for his newly acquired asset Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo) to join the CIA. This left the door open to the potential for Owen to see his own career trajectory catapult through the roof after single-handedly taking down this threat and achieving what was unanimously agreed as the impossible. On the other side, there was also the potential for Owen to walk away from it all after coming to the realization that the agency was becoming a crutch for him to evade his personal unresolved issues. Unfortunately, it does not look like audiences will get to see this play out after all.

The Recruit offers all the chaos, action and twists expected from a CIA drama with a sprinkle of the effortlessly endearing charisma Centineo has become famous for. What perhaps helped it land best with viewers was Owen's undeniably relatable humanity. Where his colleagues are often seen as stone-hearted, he is always in pursuit of the greater good, even if at his own expense. This unique twist on this genre was a hit with audiences earning itself a place in Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows following its return for season two and a confident 83% on Rotten Tomatoes' audience Popcornmeter.

You can watch seasons one and two of The Recruit on Netflix now.