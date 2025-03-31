The Recruit’s leading star, Noah Centineo, has opened up about the show’s cancellation for the first time. Centineo portrays the lead role of Owen Hendricks in The Recruit, which follows a CIA lawyer who becomes involved in an international conflict. The show aired its first season in 2022 and then followed that up with its second season earlier this year on January 30. However, despite a strong run atop Netflix streaming charts, The Recruit was canceled at the start of March while it was still in Netflix’s top 10. Noah Centineo recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to express his disappointment with the series being canceled and also shared some insight into why he thinks Netflix decided not to move forward with another season:

"It is what it is. Netflix, they have a certain mandate that they need to fill, and I’m very proud of the show, very grateful to our audience. We have a pretty strong cult following. And with Netflix, it just didn’t really fit what it was that they needed, I suppose. And so onto the next, I guess. I mean, I learned so much from season one to season two. I really got to see behind the curtain of how a show gets made, and that to me was probably the most educational part of it, without a doubt. And also having such a great cast."

While it’s unfortunate for fans of The Recruit that there will be no next chapter in the story of Owen Hendricks, it’s good to know that Centineo is taking positives away from the situation instead of harping on the negative. The Recruit Season 2 was a smash hit from both critics and audiences upon its premiere, earning a 92% from the former and a 78% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was written and created for television by Alexi Hawley, who first made his writing debut more than 20 years ago, penning the screenplay for Exorcist: The Beginning, the horror film starring Stellan Skarsgård. He has since worked on other popular TV shows such as Training Day, the CBS series spun off of Denzel Washington’s film, and he more recently created The Rookie, the police procedural starring Nathan Fillion.

Noah Centineo Is Teaming Up With A24 for His Next Project

Centineo’s days as Owen Hendricks may be behind him, but he’ll next be seen in a war epic coming to theaters in just a few weeks. Centineo will star alongside Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, and Joseph Quinn in Warfare, the docudrama from writer/director Alex Garland. Garland even tapped Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza to write and direct alongside him to help bring an added level of authenticity and tell a real story that's less dramatized. Centineo is also the only name attached to star in Listen, the upcoming horror thriller film from Brian Birch that’s set to enter production soon but is still lacking an official release date.

The Recruit will not receive a Season 3. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch the first two seasons of The Recruit on Netflix.