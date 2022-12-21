Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Recruit.

New spy thriller series The Recruit has shot straight to the top of Netflix's titles after dropping on December 16. It's been a great year for leading man Noah Centineo (Black Adam, To All the Boys I've Loved Before), who delivers a fresh take on previous spy genre characters — but on top of that, by not taking itself too seriously, The Recruit is far more relatable to a wider viewing audience than similar entries that have preceded it.

Following Owen Hendricks' (Centineo) transition from law school directly into special operations work for the CIA, it is rife with opportunities to combine great thrills with some lighter fare that revolves around his inexperience and an on-the-job learning curve that you would expect from a 24-year-old trying to establish his footing in the clandestine and secretive world of international intelligence. The first season is essentially a primer on what not to do as a special op agent, and show creator Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) wastes little time getting the new recruit baptized into the world of espionage. By sending Owen to Yemen on a black op assignment right out of the gate, you can't help but feel bad for the guy when he immediately stumbles into a situation fraught with danger.

'The Recruit's Owen Hendricks Is Gen Z's Jack Ryan

Fans of the genre will recognize the formula of The Recruit as an almost carbon copy of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in depicting a green CIA analyst who is forced into the field far before he's ready. The difference is that Hawley's take on his lead character is far more tongue-in-cheek and laid back than Clancy's Ryan, making him far more relatable to a younger generation.

Owen has two roommates, former girlfriend Hannah Copeland (Fivel Stewart) and Terence (Daniel Quincy Annoh), and is trying to navigate his way through relationships with women while also dealing with some Washington D.C. power players that are trying to get Hendricks up to speed on the fly. A potential love interest is also in the picture as Owen finds himself swept up in a relationship with another lawyer in the Special Counsel Office of the CIA, Amelia (Kaylah Zander). Within the first two episodes, the wet-behind-the-ears recruit is balancing top-secret trips to Vienna with a new relationship with a co-worker.

Owen Has to Juggle Office Problems and Assignments in the Field

When he's not dealing with the good-natured tomfoolery and office hazing at the hands of fellow Special Counsel attorneys Violet Ebner (Artii Mann) and Lester Kitchens (Colton Dunn), Hendricks is busy reporting to his non-nonsense boss, Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis Hall) and putting together a case to help a former CIA asset, Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). After working undercover in Russia and Belarus, Max is a deadly CIA operative who has been imprisoned for a murder she committed while on assignment that was deemed unnecessary by her handlers. So on top of several international trips to the Middle East and Europe, he is also commuting from Langley, Virginia to Phoenix in order to meet with his client who is threatening to reveal the identities of dozens of undercover CIA assets working in Eastern Europe unless she is released.

It all makes for an exhausted Hendricks, who can only seem to get a little sleep while flying to one of many different places. The Recruit does a commendable job of staying the course despite the sometimes dizzying pace, and even though there are some pretty clear similarities to both Jack Ryan and the Jason Bourne franchises, it works hard to establish itself as both an action-packed thriller with some lighter moments that allow you to come up for air.

'The Recruit's Formula Has Potential for Even More Seasons

It didn't take long for The Recruit to shoot to the top of Netflix's trending leaderboard, and we don't anticipate the eight-episode series vacating a spot in the top ten anytime in the near future. Centineo is a very likable protagonist whose common man traits make a usually technical and sometimes mechanical genre more palatable to audiences both young and old. A strong support ensemble (Haddock in particular) buttresses the fast and furious pacing Hawley sets in motion from the opening minutes of the first episode.

The Recruit is one of the streaming service's more bingeable offerings in a while and makes for a fun viewing experience with the potential to churn out several seasons as we follow the young CIA agent to locales all over the globe. As for now, however, our lead is simply trying to settle into a dangerous world inhabited by members of the intelligence community where no one is who they appear to be.

All eight episodes of The Recruit are available to stream now on Netflix.