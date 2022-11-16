For his return to Netflix, Noah Centineo will be starring in The Recruit, where he will play Owen Hendricks, a fresh-out-of-school lawyer who joins the CIA and immediately gets roped into international politics and a dangerous conspiracy. Ahead of its debut on December 16, Netflix has released a trailer and poster for the new series.

The trailer opens with Vondie Curtis Hall, who plays Walter Nyland, welcoming Centineo’s Owen Hendricks to the CIA. He is immediately put to work when he is given a stack of letters from people threatening to expose classified information if the Agency does not help them. “You’re the lawyer, figure it out,” a colleague tells Hendricks before he is sent to meet Laura Haddock’s Max Meladze, who indeed poses a very real threat to the CIA. We get glimpses of Hendricks’ life and those close to him before we find him in trouble as he runs from goons chasing him. “You do know bullets go through metal, right?” one asks as Hendricks hides in a storage unit. It is then revealed that he is being “followed by the entire United Nations”; clearly, he has gotten himself into some hot water. The rest of the trailer shows Centineo overwhelmingly out of his depth, as he runs from powerful enemies with incredibly high stakes on the line.

Centineo is primarily known for his roles in romantic comedies such as the To All the Boys franchise and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. However, recent years have seen him expand his genres to include action comedies like the Charlie’s Angels reboot, and the anticipated superhero film Black Adam where he played Atom Smasher, a member of the Justice Society of America. While a spy thriller like The Recruit is new territory for Centineo, the trailer reveals the upcoming series will have some of the comedy and humor the actor is known for.

Besides Centineo, Hall, and Haddock, the cast also includes Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander.

The show was created by Alexi Hawley, who created the hit ABC series, The Rookie. Hawley will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Alongside Hawley, Centineo, Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol will be executive producing the spy series. Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis also serve as executive producers on behalf of Hypnotic. Liman is also set to direct the first two episodes of the series with Alex Kalymnios, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Julian Holmes picking up the baton for later episodes. The Recruit was penned by Hawley, George Ghanem, Amelia Roper, Hadi Deeb, Niceole Levy, and Maya Goldsmith.

From the trailer, the upcoming series looks to be a delightful addition to the spy genre, however, we’ll have to wait till it's released on December 16 to find out for sure. Until then, check out the trailer, poster, and official synopsis down below:

