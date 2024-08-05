The Big Picture Get ready for blood, jump scares, and a killer kangaroo in the horror comedy film 'The Red' by director Ryan Coonan.

Follow Maddy, a police officer, and her eccentric family as they hunt down Rippy, the Zombie Kangaroo, terrorizing their town.

Co-written by Coonan and Barcaricchio, 'The Red' promises mayhem, madness, and a wild ride for all creature feature fans.

Spooky season is soon to approach and all kinds of horror creatures are in store to satiate fans’ desire for blood and jump scares. Among them is The Red, which tells the story of a zombie killer Kangaroo on the loose, terrorizing a small town. The movie hails from director Ryan Coonan, whose 2014 short movie Waterborne created quite a buzz on the film festival circuit. The upcoming feature is billed as an “expansion” of the same. The creature feature has unveiled its first teaser trailer, and it's everything sub-genre fans can ask for.

The trailer introduces us to a young police officer, Maddy, whose small town is terrorized after a couple of dead bodies are found torn into shreds. Upon investigation, it turns out the bodies have bite marks, and we see Maddy with a rag-tag group of people looking for the animal who did this. However, things take a turn when they realize they are up against Rippy, the Zombie Kangaroo. The trailer sets the tone with some jump-scare moments and promises a lot of blood and gore.

What Is ‘The Red’ About?

“The Red is a horror comedy film influenced by classic creature features such as The Thing, An American Werewolf in London, Jaws and Razorback,” explains Coonan. The movie follows Maddy, a young police officer who is determined to live up to her deceased father’s legacy. Her determination is put to the test when locals are found ripped to pieces by Rippy. As the beast leaves a trail of blood and carnage, Maddy, with the help of her eccentric uncle Schmitty and aunt Donna, must do whatever it takes to save the town.

Coonan co-wrote the film with Richard Barcaricchio and expands on the concept of his previous short film Waterborne, which follows a local ranger in a small country town, who finds an unidentified algae overwhelming the town's water supply, that turns not only humans — but animals also — into zombies. It’ll be fun to see what mayhem and madness prevails when Rippy hits the big screens. Producer Jessica Butland teases, “This film is a wild ride from start to finish, delivering everything creature feature fans would expect from such an outrageous concept!” She also promises the feature has something for everyone as it “delivers for mainstream audiences with its throwback to classic Aussie slang and pop-culture.”

The Red hits cinemas in Australia on October 31 before opening in the U.S. on a later date. You can check out the new trailer above.