Summer means it's time for the beach, it also means it's time for movies that make us scared to go to the beach. Today, a trailer has been released for the upcoming shark attack thriller The Reef: Stalked. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2010 shark attack movie The Reef. The Reef: Stalked will be available in theaters, digital, on-demand, and will be streaming on Shudder starting on July 29.

The Reef: Stalked stars Teressa Liane, Ann Truong, Saskia Archer, Kate Lister, and Tim Ross. The horror film follows a young woman, Nic (Liane), who takes a tropical vacation with some friends in an attempt to heal after witnessing her sister’s murder. While on the vacation, the friends go on a kayaking trip out into the ocean. Their fun trip soon turns to horror as they find themselves being stalked by a great white shark.

The trailer begins with the friends taking in the beautiful scenery while beginning their kayaking journey. Next, one of the characters says what you never want to hear in a movie, “what could possibly go wrong”. From there, the trailer shows exactly what could possibly go wrong when the shark tips over one of the friends’ kayaks. From there, we see flashes of the young women fighting for their lives as the shark relentlessly hunts them. The trailer also displays the tagline “in the depths, your deepest fear, will eat you alive.”

Image via Shudder

The Reef: Stalked was written and directed by Andrew Traucki, who has made quite the same for himself by directing this style of horror movies, where an animal stalks a group of humans. He previously directed The Reef as well as similar horror movies like Black Water and The Jungle. His previous writing credits also include those three films mentioned above.

The Reef: Stalked comes to theaters, digital, on-demand, and Shudder on July 29, 2022. Check out the trailer, and official plot synopsis, below: