Influential film critic Roger Ebert could elevate the status of a film with a glowing review. He saved Halloween from dropping off the radar, then hated the surge of slashers that followed. He didn't hate the horror genre; rather, he criticized the ultra-violent content that grew in popularity, and other than the slasher ripoffs, Ebert famously detested Blue Velvet. It’s considered one of the best films of the decade and one of the best films by David Lynch, but it received a thumbs down from the critic, who then went on to have a very different reaction to a film he felt was similar. How The Reflecting Skin differs from Blue Velvet is what earned praise from Ebert. This is a Lynchian film that not many people know about, but after it's watched, the disturbing story is hard to shake.

What Is ‘The Reflecting Skin’ About?

Set in the 1950s, eight-year-old Seth (Jeremy Cooper) lives in the stark isolation of the American prairie. Along with the local boys, Seth passes the dull days by playing nasty pranks on his neighbor, the English widow, Dolphin Blue (Lindsay Duncan). When one of Seth’s friends is murdered, the quiet community is shaken, awakening the uglier side of both the adults and children. After Seth learns about vampires from a book his father is reading, his imagination blurs with reality, and the boy grows suspicious that Dolphin is a vampire who has killed his friend and needs to be stopped.

In a 1991 segment for Siskel & Ebert, critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert strongly disagreed on their takes of The Reflecting Skin. Siskel gave it a thumbs down, but Ebert gave it a thumbs up, saying, “It reminded me of Blue Velvet and the other works of David Lynch.” He explained he thought it was better due to the tonal balance from director Philip Ridley. “It’s not really about America at all; it’s about nightmares, and I'm not easily going to forget it,” Ebert said when ending his review. From the first scene to the last, there are beautiful and haunting visuals that Ridley and his cinematographer, Dick Pope ,capture to depict the death, tragedy, and horror a young boy experiences in the middle of nowhere.

‘The Reflecting Skin’ Is a Lynchian Nightmare

The opening scene is bathed in gold from the sun that hits the endless wheat fields. Seth walks through it, bringing a giant frog to his friends, where they blow air into the poor creature and set it as a trap for the approaching Dolphin Blue. Once she walks up to it, the boys shoot it with a slingshot, making the frog explode, splattering the woman’s face with blood. It’s not the last time the daylight horror of The Reflecting Skin will shock you, and one noticeable difference between it and Blue Velvet is that there are two separate worlds in David Lynch’s town of Lumberton.

College student Jeffrey (Kyle MacLachlan) returns to his mundane hometown when he is caught in a mystery that uncovers a criminal underbelly at night that he never knew existed. Unlike the distinct halves of Lumberton, violent scenes in The Reflecting Skin occur in the sunlight, despite how the vampire mythology that Seth gets obsessed with might indicate night brings more danger. The horror isn’t hidden by the darkness here. In Ebert’s review of Blue Velvet, one of his critiques was about Lumberton and how it was a place, “where people talk in television clichés and seem to be clones of 1950s sitcom characters.” Although this was part of Lynch’s satire he put into the story, director Philip Ridley’s cast of eccentric characters most certainly don’t feel like they belong in a sitcom.

Directors Philip Ridley and David Lynch Have Eccentric Characters in Strange Worlds

A black Cadillac roams around full of predatory young male greasers. Middle-aged twins pass Seth on the road, making chittering noises that should be coming from the bird one of them holds, if it weren’t dead. A one-eyed sheriff with a grudge against Seth’s family harshly interrogates the boy. Characters like these feel all the more threatening due to how this film centers on Seth’s perspective. Jeremy Cooper as Seth has a similar innocence to Kyle MacLachlan, but his younger age has him unable to grasp the death and sexuality around him. Lindsey Duncan’s performance as the widow is just as complicated and raw as Isabella Rossellini’s role of Dorothy. Ebert's dismay over how Blue Velvet degraded Rossellini’s character is a major focus of his review — while Ridley never goes as far as Lynch did, it feels even darker.

Dolphin is grieving over the death of her husband, unaware of the angry, obsessed feelings Seth has for her, and when the boy spies on her, he misinterprets what he sees. Childhood innocence is lost, but from the opening scene, there are signs that the darkness of Seth’s community has already gotten hold of him. In a 2016 interview, Philip Ridley talked about the initial reaction to his film when it was released. Half of the audience at a screening left after the opening, in the director's words, "dupes you into thinking you’re going to watch Little House on the Prairie, and then it suddenly becomes The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Word of mouth spread outside the screening, drawing in curious attendees until the screening had more than it started with. In the years since, poor-quality versions of the film existed, and while a cult fan base grew from clips uploaded online, it wasn't until 2015 that a remastered version approved by Ridley was finally released. Maybe you will agree or disagree with Roger Ebert's thoughts on The Reflecting Skin. It does work as a Lynchian film, but there is enough of Ridley's style that makes it feel truly original. If you haven't experienced this American prairie made of nightmares yet, it's waiting to be discovered.

