Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of The Regime.

The Big Picture The Regime offers a chilling warning about the dangers of totalitarianism.

Kate Winslet shines in a gripping portrayal of a chancellor facing a revolutionary uprising.

The finale delivers a heartbreaking twist as Elena Vernham regains power at a steep cost.

Given the radical, often unbelievable changes within the real-world political landscape over the past several years, it is unsurprising that storytellers have been so keen to develop satirical stories about fictional leaders. Reality may be a little too bleak to fully wrestle with in dramatic form, but cutting-edge works of satire can help touch on similar areas of discussion whilst creating an original setting and cast of characters. While shows like Succession and Veep offered very clear parallels to modern political figures, the ambitious HBO miniseries The Regime felt like a prophetic warning about the possibility of an authoritarian ruler slowly losing power. While the series had its moments of absurdist comedy, the disturbing series finale of The Regime confirms the show's biting message about the perception of totalitarianism.

What Happens in 'The Regime's Finale?

While the show makes oblique references to other established nations, The Regime examines the fall of a powerful authoritarian regime in Central Europe as internal conflicts and a revolutionary agenda threaten to thrust the nation into chaos. Kate Winslet gives one of her greatest performances as Elena Vernham, the nation’s illustrious chancellor, whose power and privilege have given her a warped vision of reality. Despite the significant influence that she has, Vernham rarely steps outside the confines of her own palace, demanding that her subjects are completely subservient to her. This makes her increasingly susceptible to a conspiracy that aims to remove her from office and make radical changes to the nation’s policies.

Although she is unwilling to accept any challenges to her rule that come from the United States Senator Judith Holt (Martha Plimpton) or her nation’s most wealthy citizen, Emil Bartos (Stanley Townsend), Vernham’s life begins to change after she meets a mysterious stranger. While her husband, Nicholas (Guillaume Gallienne), is a tactless lover of party politics who shows no signs of passion, Vernham is rescued from an attempted assassination attempt by her new bodyguard, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts). Over the course of the series, Zubak begins to help advise Vernham in making decisions, and the two begin to fall in love. However, any notion of internal change to Vernham’s government is thwarted when a violent revolutionary effort to forcefully take over the capital threatens to claim both of their lives.

While the pair of unexpected lovers had to flee their highly decorated palace in the penultimate episode “All Ye Rejoice,” the season finale “Don’t Yet Joice” opens with Vernham and Zubak on the run, as they have essentially become fugitives from the newly formed National Freedom Front movement. Vernham seeks solace when the pair stumble upon local hitchhiker Tomas (Karl Markovics), who offers to transport them to safety. Their alliance lasts only briefly when Tomas traps Vernham and Zubak in a confined room and threatens to turn them over to the rebels. This leads to the arrival of Laskin (Danny Webb), a former security officer that had been part of Vernham’s regime, who demands that Vernham make a public confession to her people, and formally step down as chancellor. As with many of the real dictators that Vernham is based on, she’s not quite so willing to give up her power.

What Happens to Vernham and Zubak in the Finale?

Although Laskin attempts to convince Zubak to join him in overthrowing the totalitarian regime, a new force of country loyalists arrives and re-captures Vernham, killing Laskin in the process. The loyalists are under the control of Bartos, who has allied with Holt to bring the revolutionaries to their knees; while the rebels have captured the palace, they do not have control of the highly profitable cobalt mines that form the basis of the country’s economy. Holt offers a challenging deal to Vernham; if she is willing to give the Americans access to the mines, then the loyalist army can step in and take control of the protestors. Despite the political intrigue, things would revert to normal, with Vernham once again allowed to serve as chancellor.

Unfortunately, Holt’s proposed deal stipulates that Vernham must get rid of Zubak. Given his immense popularity among the people and his connection to the nation’s former heroes, Zubak may be too dangerous to be left alive. Although Zubak claims that he will never leave her side, Vernham confesses that she is afraid of standing on her own, as she feels unfit to rule with no one backing her. After a heartbreaking period of reflection, Vernham decides to have Zubak executed and returns to her husband. While the twist may have been unexpected, it suggests that none of Vernham’s experiences with Zubak have fundamentally changed her in any way; she ultimately decides to place her former lover’s corpse in the same gloomy coffin underneath the palace that had once contained her father.

'The Regime's Finale Restores Vernham to a Position of Power... Or Does It?

Although the crux of the episode focuses on the transition of power within the regime, the episode incorporates the tragic fate of staff worker and loyal aide, Agnes (Andrea Risenborough). Agnes is briefly given the chance to flee the palace as the takeover begins. However, she decides to stay behind in order to protect her epileptic son, Oskar (Louie Mynett), whom Vernham had publicly acknowledged as her own child. Although Oskar’s fate is left somewhat ambiguous, a stray bullet ends up killing Agnes as she attempts to protect him.

None of this seems to affect Vernham; in a callback to the show’s first episode, she delivers an impassioned “victory day” speech to a crowd of adorning citizens, which includes a hateful monologue about the leftists and Chinese government who are to blame for the chaos that occurred over the course of the series. While she remains the public face of the government, Vernham is really just a puppet dictator meant to advance the goals of her party. While she gets to hold on to her privileges and faces very few consequences, any power that Vernham once had has now evaporated.

