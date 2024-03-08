Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Regime.

The Big Picture The Regime follows an authoritarian leadership unraveling in a modern Europe setting, drawing inspiration from dictator Haile Selassie.

The series offers satirical commentary on the failures of fascist governments and explores the dynamics of loyalty and betrayal.

Despite fictionalized elements, The Regime addresses real-world issues while developing an original storyline for compelling viewing.

One of the strengths that has hallmarked the greatest HBO shows of the last few years has been their relevance to current hot-button issues that viewers care about. As much fun as it was to watch Succession's bickering characters confront each other, the series addressed the real issues of sensationalized media, corporatized justice, and wealth disparity; similarly, Barry's dark humor was merged with searing commentary on the horrors of toxic masculinity, the falsity of the entertainment industry, and the perils of post-traumatic stress disorder. Will Tracy’s new HBO miniseries The Regime continues in this tradition by examining the power dynamics of an authoritarian leadership unit. Although its story is a fictionalized one, The Regime draws inspiration from a real dictator to make its approach more authentic.

What Is 'The Regime' About?

Set within a fictionalized version of modern Europe, The Regime examines the trials and tribulations faced by the charismatic Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet), who rules over her nation with an iron fist. The nation is facing a crisis of confidence, as Vernham’s ascension following the disposition of the previous dictator (Hugh Grant) has led to an internal struggle. Although she has a powerful army of supporters backing her, Vernham is intensely paranoid about someone within her ranks betraying her. The Regime makes the audience privy to the incompetence of a fascist government, exposing why an authoritarian leadership is completely ineffective. Winslet's brilliant performance also helps put a human face on a character who is completely monstrous.

Similar to many real-life dictators, Vernham’s worst anxieties are realized when she becomes the target of an assassination attempt. Although her life is nearly taken when an assassin infiltrates her palace and attempts to kill her in her sleep, Vernham’s life is saved by her new bodyguard, Corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts). The bitter irony is that Vernham has spent the majority of the evening insulating and belittling Zubak, to whom she now owes her life. The series tracks the strange evolution of their relationship as Vernham attempts to ensure the future of her nation; the situation grows increasingly volatile when Vernham’s husband (Guillaume Gallienne) and palace manager (Andrea Riseborough) begin to question Zubak’s motivations. It’s this combination of political intrigue and satire that makes The Regime such compelling viewing.

While there are allusions that can be drawn to recent world events, The Regime is successful because it creates its own mythology. As reviews have noted, The Regime is free to develop a completely original set of events that create intrigue as it continues. Tracy revealed that he worked hard “to go through there and try to iron out and remove any similarities or parallels as I could” so that the audience would not try to draw any direct comparisons. Considering that the series takes place in “a small landlocked country in central Europe with a very particular politics and a very particular economy and very particular kind of leader,” Tracy felt that it would be “difficult to mistake Elena for anyone but Elena.”

‘The Regime’ Is Partially Inspired by a True Story

Although Tracy resisted the urge to make The Regime a direct parallel to any real events, the character of Vernham was partially inspired by the European dictator Haile Selassie. Selassie served as the last Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974, and belonged to the powerful Solomonic dynasty. Although Selassie made many attempts to modernize the nation throughout the 20th century, banning the nation’s slave trade and joining the Organization of African Unity, he was also met with sharp criticisms from Marxist resistors for his emphasis on preserving the power of Ethiopian royal families. Following a period of civil disunity, Selassie was removed from office by a Marxist-Leninist militia group known as “the Derg” in 1974 and was assassinated a year later.

Vernham’s erratic tendencies are somewhat inspired by Selassie, who showed a similar inability to grasp reality during his final days in control of Ethiopia. In addition to belittling his underlings and demanding to be referred to as “His Sublime Highness,” the Ethiopian dictator amassed an extensive personal staff that performed perfunctory duties, including housekeeping and looking after his dogs. Selassie’s paranoia was exacerbated by the knowledge that he faced many high-profile detractors. While The Regime depicts Vernham’s eccentric behavior in a much more satirical way, the influence of these real events grants the series a sense of authenticity that it may not have had otherwise.

‘The Regime’ Is Also a Timely Story

While the similarities between Selassie and Vernham are by no means a one-to-one comparison, Tracy drew inspiration from the structure of Selassie’s biography during the creative inception of The Regime as a political series. The Emperor: Downfall of an Autocrat, an oral history of the Ethiopian regime, examines Selassie's practices from the perspective of those within his staff. This is similar to the structure of The Regime, as the viewer is able to learn more about Vernham through the subplots focused on the country’s secret service head Mr. Laskin (Danny Webb), the minister Mr. Singer (Henry Goodman), and local prominent businessman Emil Bartos (Stanley Townsend). Given the lack of insight these characters have regarding Vernham’s motivations, they are as in the dark about her next moves as viewers are.

While there’s a lot of humor that can be derived from Winslet’s performance and the sharp direction by veteran filmmaker Stephen Frears, The Regime addresses some startling truths about events that have dominated headlines in recent months. Similar to how Succession mirrored the collapse of the Murdoch news empire, it’s impossible to watch The Regime and not think about the atrocities committed in Europe. What makes a great political satire is a story that can make the viewer laugh and cringe in equal measure, and that is certainly true of The Regime.

The Regime is currently available to stream on Max, with new episodes premiering every Sunday.

