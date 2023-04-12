HBO has released a slew of new announcements, teasers, and trailers alongside their unveiling of the new MAX streaming service that came about from the Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO merger. Among these new reveals was the official teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series The Regime, which was previously known under the working title The Palace. The series is set to premiere in 2024.

The Regime stars Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet as the Madame Chancellor of a modern-day European regime. The story of the limited series will chronicle one year within the walls of the palace that she rules from as her entire regime begins to fall to pieces. The series began production back in February 2023 and is joined by previously announced cast members Matthias Schoenaerts as well as Andrea Riseborough, Hugh Grant, Guillaume Gallienne, and Martha Plimpton. New announced cast members include Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood.

The new teaser trailer sees Winslet's character meeting with an American representative to discuss her position of power. While the rep does say that she and the President of the United States see the Madame Chancellor as a "visionary," she needs to demonstrate credibility and trustworthiness before America decides to ally itself with the regime. As the trailer goes on, we hear the Chancellor try to explain the virtues that she aims to demonstrate, but are shown the entire nation slowly descending to chaos.

Image via Max

The Team Behind The Regime

The Regime has Will Tracy, writer of the 2022 film The Menu and writer for fellow MAX series Succession, serve as series writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The series is directed by Oscar-nominated director Stephen Frears and Emmy Award winner Jessica Hobbs, who won the ard for her work on the hit Netflix series The Crown. Series star Winslet and director Frears join Tracy as executive producers alongside Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward while Hobbs serves as co-executive producer. Other writers on the project working with Tracy include Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.

The Regime will arrive on MAXsometime in 2024. Check out the new teaser trailer below.