In the most recent episodes of HBO’s The Rehearsal, the series has a lot to ask and say about empathy. In its fourth episode, the show begins by exploring how deep you have to go to really understand another person, ending with the thesis that no matter how much you try to get into someone else’s head, the last stretch of understanding them is “just a guess.” This very well may be true, but The Rehearsal is particularly good at guessing. The series also seems to believe that guessing is a good thing.

Episode 4, “The Fielder Method,” involves an even deeper dive into the concept of actors playing real people in real situations that has been set up in the previous episodes. Nathan Fielder wants to take the acting component of the show further, and he, himself, wants to have an easier time getting into the heads of the other cast members. Since one of the recurring ingredients of The Rehearsal is its commitment to taking things a bit over the top, Fielder creates his own acting school and what he calls “The Fielder Method.” The Fielder Method is an approach to acting that requires its actors to relate to their subjects by virtually any means necessary, even to the point of, as the class joked, “stalking.”

Fielder explains that his reason for developing The Fielder Method was because he sought a uniquely high level of realism from the actors for the series’ rehearsals. Over the course of his time teaching in his acting school, though, it becomes clear that in order to achieve the level of realism he seeks, he wants his actors to become the people they’re playing, leaving as little margin of difference between the actor and their “primary” (aka the person they’re trying to emulate) as possible. In some ways, the concept turns the idea of acting on its head a bit, and it’s clear that, for good reason, the actors in his class are intrigued. When faced with a classroom full of folks who can explain other acting methods, Fielder says, “They have a way of channeling other people’s emotions that I don’t fully understand.” It's clear based on this statement that while his students haven't yet mastered the Fielder Method, folks who have studied acting in any form have a leg up when it comes to understanding other people.

Image Via HBO

When his first class is over, Fielder says that he often wonders what people think of him after spending time with him. This is, of course, a universal feeling. Yet, Fielder decides to recreate the class that just happened, but this time, he'll play one of the students to see if he can get a handle on how that student perceived him. Of course, there’s no possible way to do this with virtually any reasonable level of accuracy. Fielder continues to chase getting into his student, Thomas's, head, no matter how outlandish his methods get. Even once he finds himself living in Thomas’s apartment, sleeping in his bed, and doing what he does all day, he still comes to the ultimate conclusion that he is not actually Thomas, and therefore, he can’t know how Thomas thinks.

The entire narrative that having empathy can only go so far is a unique one. What makes it even better is that The Rehearsal attempts to test exactly how far it can go in a way that’s almost scientific. With control groups of actors and repeated rehearsals with different elements and variables, Fielder encourages his actors to get into the heads of their “primary” as much as they possibly can. The lengths the show is willing to go to are clearly comically extreme. Yet, even so, it’s completely understandable why no attempt to recreate another person's thoughts, perspective, and lived experiences is actually enough. Because of the nature of how this series plays with the lines between real-life people and actors and real situations and written narratives, it is the perfect way to take viewers on this journey.

Image Via HBO

Episode 4 opens with Angela revealing a few unexpected things about herself (though enigmatic Angela has proven to be a difficult person to expect anything specific from). She says that she hated her absentee father when she was young and that she abused drugs and alcohol as a teenager before becoming a born-again Christian. It’s clear that as Angela opens up about her surprising past, Fielder is noticing that while he thought he knew a lot about her, there were things about her life, thoughts, and experiences that he never knew and that there are more he will likely never know about.

Still, even after this episode makes a case for the futility of attempting complete empathy, it makes you wonder what exactly that means. What is the point of this perspective? This episode actually pretty clearly answers that, too. Once Fielder has finished a re-do of his first class with him sitting in as Thomas, he says that this reenactment made him feel more “in sync with the actors” and that “the vibe in the room felt so much better.” While Fielder is honest about the fact that there were firm limitations on how far inside Thomas's head he could get, understanding him even just a little bit more made a palpable difference in how he and those around him feel.

Furthermore, Episode 4 of The Rehearsal is by far more emotional than the episodes before it. The episode that was all about understanding the plights of others gave viewers some insight into the plight of a character who was actually playing a made-up character, himself. The audience watches the actor playing teenage Adam work hard to embody Adam while interpreting his experiences in a truthful way. We then watch Adam overdose and nearly die as a result of his experiences and while it's extremely clear that this isn't actually happening, it doesn't make it any less emotionally affecting for viewers. This kind of complex meta storytelling is intrinsic to what The Rehearsal is.

What is interesting about this one, though, is that Fielder takes what he learned and has a do-over: something available to folks doing a rehearsal but not to the rest of us. Watching teenage Adam go back in time to become young Adam and seeing Fielder change how he interacted with him as a result of understanding him better is profoundly poignant. In some ways, that's what getting into a character's head while watching something is all about. As an audience, we'll never understand a character completely, but that won't stop us from understanding a little bit, and if the Fielder Method has taught us anything, it's that sometimes understanding a little bit is more than enough.