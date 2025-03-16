The Rehearsal is set to return to HBO on April 20. The comedy docuseries from Nathan Fielder (The Curse) first aired in 2022 and won an Independent Spirit Award for Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series. Part Curb Your Enthusiasm-style improv comedy, part reality show, The Rehearsal is a truly special show. It starts off with a similar vibe to something like Bar Rescue or Kitchen Nightmares, but with a slightly more goofy and awkward feel. But, as it goes on it becomes more personal, more layered, and more elaborate until it feels more akin to Charlie Kaufman’s film Synecdoche, New York than it does to a reality show. There’s no other show quite like The Rehearsal. It’s well worth catching up on Max before it returns so you can experience whatever twists and surprises Season 2 has in store week-to-week.

What Is 'The Rehearsal' About?