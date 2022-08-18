Nathan Fielder is known for reality series that make audiences wonder, “is this real?” His previous series, Nathan For You, was a comedy all about playing real pranks on real people. Fielder and the series received flack and speculation surrounding the morality of the pranks and whether it was ethical to derive entertainment at the expense of others in this way. Fielder’s new HBO series, The Rehearsal, seems to address this debate directly. While The Rehearsal may not have an answer to every question it poses, it has a lot to say about the ethics of Fielder’s work.

As he goes through another series that turns real folks’ lives into entertainment, Fielder delves deeper and deeper into the question of what it means to be a creator who uses real people as inspiration for their art. Fielder explores every avenue of this, in search of the line that is too far to cross. In many ways, The Rehearsal is expanding upon some trains of thought that clearly inspired Nathan for You. Yet, things in this series go deeper. One could even suggest that The Rehearsal is just as unaware of the criticism against Nathan Fielder as Nathan for You was, but what goes on isn’t for a lack of consideration. Fielder proves that he puts a lot of thought into this, perhaps even an egregious amount.

Some have referred to this niche genre “reality comedy.” This genre thrives on the notion that the narrative is really happening, and it’s funnier for it. The Room, for example, is known as one of the worst movies ever made, and yet it is widely revered among its cult fans. The Room is funny, as is the concept of its creator, Tommy Wiseau, making it and being none the wiser that it would be the worst movie ever made. Any time the idea is floated that Wiseau deliberately made this seemingly serious drama to be funny and self-aware, it becomes exponentially less funny. Part of what's so funny about The Room is thinking that Wiseau is serious about it. Part of what’s so funny about The Room is laughing at it, even if the idea of watching something just to laugh at the creator for making it at all is clearly not morally good.

In many ways, The Room, regardless of whether this was the intention when it was made, is adjacent to reality comedy. It’s the same genre of humor as Nathan For You. The difference is we’re never actually laughing at Nathan For You’s creator; he’s in on the joke. Instead, we’re laughing at other, unsuspecting people. This isn’t necessarily the kindest kind of humor, but for many viewers, that doesn’t render it unfunny. For the most part, though, The Rehearsal doesn’t seem to be striving to be funny most of the time. It certainly has its moments of humor and running gags, yet emotional impact and exploration of deep, profound topics seem to be more this series' focus. The Rehearsal is repeatedly and relentlessly meta in its storytelling and complex in the topics it explores and how it explores them. It’s no wonder, really, that as Fielder seemingly sets out to address folks’ complaints against him, he does so in a way that seems to sink deeper and deeper into a matryoshka doll-level of reality.

In the series’ fourth episode, “The Fielder Method,” Fielder creates his own acting school and acting method in order for the students who are playing real people on the show to become better at portraying said people. With this concept, Fielder has already delved into the aforementioned matryoshka doll, but he takes it a step further, telling his students that in order to succeed at The Fielder Method, they'll have to select a real person and watch them in order to portray them. He even praises a student for finding out a lot of information about her "primary," which is what he calls the real person his students portray. He applauds the student in class when she says that she actually found her primary on social media using the geotags from the person's place of work. This is a questionable thing to do by almost any standards, and yet the class also applauds her commitment to the task. This happens the day after the class jokes that part of The Fielder method is "stalking." Conversely, when one student, Thomas, is clearly disturbed by the idea of stalking a stranger, Fielder coaches him on how to do a more thorough job. When Thomas continues to be resistant, rather than accepting his stance as a firm boundary, Fielder turns the tables on Thomas and ends up staying in his apartment without him knowing. It's clear that this series is hyper-aware of the problems audiences may have with it. Instead of backing away from those problems, it confronts them head-on. In doing so, it immerses the audience even more deeply into the world of the show.

Image via HBO

Interestingly, Fielder makes a point of saying that he is impressed by the actors’ understanding of other peoples’ emotions. He mentions this as his students draw comparisons between his acting method and other, long-established methods. This implies that actors who act in a more traditional sense are actually better at understanding others than someone who’s hellbent on realism. Perhaps Fielder is learning that scripted TV may actually cut it, after all, and it does so without any ethically ambiguous behavior. Rather than returning to the scene to say, “actually, my genre is ethical,” Fielder is either acknowledging the backlash and letting it go or simply ignoring it altogether. Maybe it is unethical; who’s really to say? The Rehearsal seems comfortable posing questions that it may not hold itself to answering. This question, one among many, may be left up to others to answer themselves. Still, as we've come to expect with The Rehearsal, whether it answers the question or not, it dissects it in increasingly complex ways to make sure we know that, at the very least, the question is being explored.