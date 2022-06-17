Nathan Fielder first teased his new comedy series on Twitter recently with a video of a trio of men watching the surveillance cameras of what seemed like a home, particularly the nursery room featuring a mother and her baby. After teasing the HBO Max show, titled The Rehearsal, Fielder announced the season will premiere next month on July 15.

Fielder is best known for his starring role in the American part-documentary, part-reality comedy television show called Nathan for You. The Canadian actor co-created the series, which ran from 2013 through to 2017. The popular series was broadcast by Comedy Central. In the show, Fielder starred as a satirized version of himself, his character also named Nathan Fielder. The main role encompassed playing a man early in his management career whose aim is to support local companies in difficulty, which Fielder accomplishes through often strange and elaborate marketing methods. Fielder’s real-life social anxiety is a trope in the series, and he frequently leans on that part of himself to bring authenticity and genuineness to television.

Fielder’s ties to the streaming giant are not new, continuing to work closely with HBO after finalizing a deal with the subscription-based entertainment service. In fact, Fielder is an executive producer on the docu-series How To With John Wilson from 2020.

It’s been five years since the comedian has acted in front of the camera. In The Rehearsal, Fielder will play the main character, who questions the extent to which life’s destiny is written for himself. The man employs a slew of artists and professionals to help him manufacture his life so that he can ‘rehearse’ its biggest moments. When sharing the news of the release date, Fielder tweeted a poster of the show, advertising himself at a kitchen table surrounded by doll-like figurines at his family dinner. The words, “Why leave life to chance?” are written at the top of the sneak peek picture.

The Rehearsal is executive produced, written, directed, and starring Fielder. The Canadian native is represented by UTA, Rise MGMT, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The first episode (101) is co-executive produced by Clark Reinking, also represented by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Episodes two through six are co-executive produced Dave Paige, who is represented by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Christie Smith and Dan McManus also serve as executive producers throughout the series and are both managed by Rise Management.

Get ready for some laughs when the new series hits HBO Max this summer. Check out Fielder's tweet and the poster for the series below: