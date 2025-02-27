It’s been three full years, but finally the most uncomfortable man in America is back. That’s right, Nathan Fielder has set his return date for the second season of his hit comedy series, The Rehearsal. Joining ranks alongside a stacked slate of content in the new year, the HBO original will celebrate the arrival of its sophomore season on Sunday, April 20. Mirroring last season’s set-up, audiences can expect six fresh installments as Fielder gives everyday people the chance of a lifetime as they block out and rehearse their lives.

While we don’t know what kinds of hijinks Fielder will pull this time around, a teaser dropped alongside the arrival date reveals the actors and crew hard at work. As the camera pans from room to room, we see folks practicing for some of the most important moments of their lives before the title card announces the show’s April arrival. And, although we don’t get up close and personal with any of the souls who might cross paths with Fielder this time around, the production’s logline gives us some insight, reading:

The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.

What Else Does HBO Have On the Way?

The return of The Rehearsal is a longtime coming, after the show was renewed for its second season all the way back in August 2022. From its arrival earlier that summer, the show was an immediate favorite, garnering a fan base who were excited to see Fielder back in action following his iconic series, Nathan for You. With a near-perfect critics’ approval rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, we can expect that the title will be one of the biggest of the year for the network.

Along with The Rehearsal, 2025 also boasts a stacked lineup of other upcoming content for HBO. Included are the Season 2 return of The Last of Us, the fourth and final season of The Righteous Gemstones, the second season of Peacemaker, and the debut of the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

Check out the Season 2 teaser for The Rehearsal above and get your lines memorized for the show’s return on April 20.