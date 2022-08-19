Just ahead of its first season finale, HBO has announced that Nathan Fielder's series The Rehearsal has been renewed for a second season! The comedy docu-series premiered last month to instant critical and fan acclaim. The series Season 1 finale airs tonight, August 19, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

The Rehearsal follows Fielder as he helps real people prepare for big moments. Fielder and his team create elaborate sets and hire actors to allow his clients to “rehearse” upcoming crucial moments in their life in “carefully crafted simulations of his own design.” For example, the first episode saw Fielder helping a man admit to his bar trivia team that he doesn’t have a Master’s Degree, with the rehearsal involving a full-scale replica of the bar with actors playing his friend.

The Rehearsal is full of all the strange and often genius ideas that fans come to expect from Fielder. He has made a career out of filming ordinary people in ridiculous situations. His other fan-beloved show, Nathan For You, saw Fielder helping small businesses with out-of-the-box and often crazy ideas. Episodes included using loopholes in parody law to open a coffee shop called “Dumb Starbucks” and creating buzz around a local frozen yogurt shop by offering a “poo” flavor. Fielder also serves as an executive producer on HBO’s How To with John Wilson and worked on Sasha Baron Cohen’s Who is America.

About bringing the show back for a second season Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said:

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with THE REHEARSAL. We have no idea where season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

Fielder serves as writer, director, and executive producer on The Rehearsal. Fielder writes the series with Carrie Kemper and Eric Notarnicola. Kemper previously wrote for The Office, Nathan for You, and Silicon Valley, and Notarnicola has previously written for Nathan for You, and Who is America? Other executive producers on the series include Clark Reinking, Dave Paige, Christie Smith, and Dan McManus.

The Season 1 finale of The Rehearsal premieres tonight, August 19, on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max.