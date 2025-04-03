Nathan Fielder is back in another season of his critically acclaimed docu-comedy The Rehearsal, and this time, he’ll be looking to save some lives. The upcoming installment premieres in less than three weeks and HBO has dropped a new trailer, showing what exactly Fielder’s character is up to. The Rehearsal is created, written, and directed by Fielder, who also stars in it. It premiered on HBO on July 15, 2022, and was well-received by critics, no doubt contributing to its speedy renewal the following month.

The Rehearsal Season 2 arrives on Sunday, April 20 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO, and in it, fans will see Fielder create elaborate role-playing scenarios involving aviation props. “I’ve been studying commercial aviation disasters as a hobby,” he says in the clip below, “and I started to notice a disturbing pattern in the causes of these crashes.” The character doesn’t think pilots are rehearsing enough, so he’s using an elaborate fake airport which he constructed and, seemingly, testifying in front of Congress. He even surveys the wreckage of a simulated plane crash.

Of course, Fielder claims he’s only trying to tackle a serious problem that leads to the loss of lives, but does anyone believe him, given his reputation as a prankster? Even Mr. Burchett in Congress asks, “Mr Fielder, where does your sense of altruism come from where all of a sudden you want to save lives? You’re known for pranking.” Watch The Rehearsal Season 2 trailer below.

Is ‘The Rehearsal’ Worth Watching?

The Rehearsal is a delightful watch that follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by rehearsing them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. Season 2 of this humorous documentary will feature six episodes similar to Season 1, and in it, “the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.”

Expect new episodes of The Rehearsal later this month, and stay tuned to Collider for further information.