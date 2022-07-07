A new trailer for the upcoming comedy series, The Rehearsal, has been released which features Nathan Fielder's (Nathan For You) comedic return to television after a five-year hiatus. The show will debut on HBO Max later this month on July 15 at 11:00 pm ET/PT.

The trailer features Fielder as the center of the series. "I've been told my personality can make people uncomfortable," he says in a voiceover. "But I've learned that if you plan for every variable, a happy outcome doesn't have to be left to chance." The trailer then cuts to a montage of the series with Fielder explaining the premise that the show will be following.

The Rehearsal will follow a group of people as they must prepare for life's moments through a series of rehearsals in simulations created by Fielder himself. "With this show, if your performance isn't accurate you could ruin someone's life," Fielder tells the cast of the series as they are pushed to the limit. The trailer ends with a comedic banter between Fielder and another member of the show with Fielder being compared to Willy Wonka. Whether that's a good or bad comparison remains to be seen.

Image via HBO

Going off of the trailer, the series appears to offer an interesting and original premise that can potentially be engaging for audiences to witness. Fielder previously directed and starred in Nathan For You which achieved critical acclaim and ran for four seasons. With an acclaimed talent at the helm, The Rehearsal is shaping up to be a hilarious show to look out for this summer.

The Rehearsal is executive produced, written, and directed by Fielder, who also stars in the show. Fielder is represented by UTA, Rise MGMT and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The series is co-executive produced by Clark Reinking of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, Dave Paige of Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP, and both Christie Smith and Dan McManus from Rise Management.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis below: