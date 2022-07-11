In 2013, Nathan Fielder graced the world with Nathan For You, in which he helped struggling businesses through absurd tactics like creating a poo-flavored frozen yogurt or making a parody Starbucks. Since the end of Nathan For You in 2017, Fielder has brought his talents behind-the-scenes of shows that similarly try to capture real life in hilarious fashion, working on Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? and executive producing the excellent How To with John Wilson. Now, five years after the end of Nathan For You, Fielder is back in front of the camera with The Rehearsal, his most ambitious, insane, and hysterical concept so far. Considering Nathan For You is easily one of the best comedy series of the 2010s, that’s high praise.

The Rehearsal is part Synecdoche, New York, part “Finding Frances"—Nathan For You's brilliant final episode—as Fielder helps people rehearse for major events in their lives. For example, in the premiere, Fielder helps a man named Kor admit to one of his friends that he’s been lying about having a Master’s degree. Fielder refuses to leave anything to chance in this situation, as they try to predict every possible scenario that could arise from this admission. In the opening moments of the first episode, Fielder comes to Kor’s apartment, explains the premise for the show, and that he’s trying to take out any uncertainty when it comes to important life moments. Even in preparing for this meeting with Kor, Fielder has created a facsimile of Kor’s apartment, hired an impersonator, and worked out what this meeting will be like with painstaking accuracy. Right away, it becomes clear that The Rehearsal gives Fielder a larger budget and freedom than we’ve ever seen him have before, allowing him to run wild with even the most ridiculous ideas.

However, in The Rehearsal’s second episode, we start to see the true scale of Fielder’s latest venture, as he helps a religious woman named Angela rehearse to see if she’s ready to become a parent. Angela will live in a simulation of being a mother, as Fielder moves her to a rural Oregon home to raise a child she has named Adam. Adam is played by a group of child actors, and every week, Adam will age three years. In a little over a month, Angela will experience the entire span of being a parent from baby to teenager, and all the problems inherent with each age.

Image via HBO

While the first episode certainly seems in line with what one would expect from Fielder’s sense of humor in Nathan For You, complete with unexpected surprises and ingenious touches, it’s in this exploration of parenthood where The Rehearsal truly shines. As this parent rehearsal is going on, Fielder is engaging in several other rehearsals, yet they all tie in beautifully to the larger story this season is telling through Angela’s experiment. Fielder is able to tackle the anxiety of not knowing what life is going to throw your way, grief, method acting, Judaism, and in a larger sense, opening one’s eyes to reality. Episodes 2 through 5, which focus on Angela’s rehearsal, are all directed by Fielder and written by Fielder, Carrie Kemper, and Eric Notarnicola—who also co-wrote “Finding Frances"—and their blending of heartfelt realizations and shocking revelations feel right in line with what Fielder was trying to accomplish with that Nathan For You finale.

But of course, since this is Fielder’s show, no episode ever goes where you would expect. An episode that starts with a cold open that includes the line “You always eat the poo” can become an insightful look at religion and how faith can tear relationships apart. An episode set largely at a recreation of a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant can become one of the most surprisingly emotional episodes of the season. In the first episode, Kor compares Fielder to Willy Wonka, and in some ways, that comparison is apt. Fielder is bringing these people into his world of pure imagination, and there’s no way of knowing what could be around each corner. By mixing the natural insanity of real life and the unbelievable resources at his disposal, there’s no early way of knowing which direction Fielder is going.

Yet this is also the most expansive version of Fielder’s comedic vision we’ve ever seen, as if HBO gave him the independence and money to do whatever he wants. If there’s an easy way to do something, Fielder avoids it, instead attempting the most hare-brained, over-the-top solution to a problem. In that first episode, instead of just going to the bar where Kor will be confronting his friend to practice the scenario, Fielder builds an immaculate recreation of said bar, nailing everything detail right down to the tears on chairs. This dedication to not leaving anything to chance is in itself a remarkable experience.

Image via HBO

This leads Fielder down a path that is almost like Charlie Kaufman’s mind-bending 2008 film, Synecdoche, New York, in which a theater director attempts to combine fiction and reality for a stage production. Fielder similarly attempts this type of realism—understandably with more humor—and the show becomes more resonates emotionally more than one would expect. By largely focusing on one story, and with the liberty to do whatever he wants, Fielder is able to hit on oddly profound truths amongst these consistently amusing and uproarious scenarios. In a way, The Rehearsal also reminds of How To, given Fielder’s ability to take simple concepts and turn them into earnest and beautiful ideas.

Fielder had already proven his comedic brilliance long ago, but The Rehearsal feels like the full realization of his ambitions and comedic storytelling. It’s only been five years since the end of Nathan For You, yet from the very first episode, The Rehearsal gives Fielder the scope and breadth to fully explore his craziest ideas, and it truly seems as though Fielder has immensely grown as a storyteller and created one of the hands-down funniest shows of 2022. With Nathan For You, Nathan Fielder proved he was a brilliant comedic mind, but with The Rehearsal, Fielder proves he just might be a genius.

Rating: A

The Rehearsal premieres July 15 on HBO and HBO Max.