Eugene Levy has once again taken to globetrotting in his travel series The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy for Apple TV, and Collider is delighted to be partnering with Apple to bring our viewers an exclusive clip from the second episode of the upcoming sophomore season, which sees Levy heading to Scotland, the home of his familial roots, and engaging in a spot of salmon fishing in the north of Scotland. In our exclusive clip, Levy is shown learning how to correctly angle in the River Dee, one of Scotland's prime spots for salmon spotting, as well as a favourite of the British Royal Family, finally finding an activity he enjoys after continually ending up where he isn't overly comfortable.

The River Dee runs through the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. This river is well-known for its salmon fishing, being one of the premier salmon rivers in the United Kingdom. The Balmoral Estate, located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, has a reputation for offering some excellent opportunities for salmon fishing, and the waters around the estate are carefully managed, with a strong emphasis on conservation to ensure the sustainability of the salmon population.

The episode also sees Levy setting off for various parts of Scotland, indulging in the luxury of a Highland estate before making his first ever visit to Glasgow, his mother's birthplace. There, he discovers family photographs previously unknown to him and explores homes reminiscent of his mother's potential childhood abode, featuring kitchens with beds and shared bath water for four children. Through uncovering his roots and the sacrifices his ancestors made, The Reluctant Traveler maintains its allure with breathtaking landscapes, entertains with Levy's hilarious and visible discomfort when taken away from what he knows best, and concludes on a reflective, emotional note as Levy shares a meal (including the nation's favourite dish, haggis) with his Scottish kin.

Is 'The Reluctant Traveler' Worth a Watch?

In a positive review of the series, Collider's Shaina Weatherhead explained what makes the series so appealing for viewers.

Much like Eugene Levy’s journey abroad, The Reluctant Traveler is what you make of it. On the surface, it’s the tale of a wealthy actor taking fancy trips where he can enjoy the stunning scenery and learn about a new place. However, the show and its host are also a gentle, humorous reminder that if you’re willing to take even the most trepidatious stride out of your comfort zone, there’s a whole world of experiences waiting for you.

The Reluctant Traveler is available to watch on Apple TV+ in the U.S. with Season 2 premiering March 8. Check out the exclusive clip above.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy Release Date February 24, 2023 Cast Eugene Levy Seasons 2 Producer Eugene Levy, David Brindley

