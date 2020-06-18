‘The Rental’ Trailer Finds Someone Spying on Alison Brie and Dan Stevens

IFC Films has released the trailer for Dave Franco’s directorial debut The Rental, and I’ve gotta tell ya, this creepy indie thriller looks right up my alley.

Franco’s wife Alison Brie (GLOW) stars alongside Dan Stevens (The Guest), Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), and the story follows two couples on an oceanside getaway who grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.

I’m a big fan of Stevens in thriller mode, and Toby Huss (The Invitation) certainly ups the creep factor for this one, but the actor I’m most intrigued by here is actually White, who I’ve been a fan of ever since I wrote the first U.S. review of Showtime’s Shameless. He’s got a brooding wild-card energy to him, and it’ll be interesting to see him on his heels for once as the group is terrorized by some kind of home invader.

I’m also eager to see Franco follow in his older brother’s footsteps behind the camera. Sure, James Franco has directed more bad movies than good ones, but I imagine his and Dave’s sensibilities are quite different, and hopefully the younger sibling picked up a few tips from his bro while learning to avoid the traps that young filmmakers often fall into. Franco co-wrote The Rental with his Easy collaborator Joe Swanberg, who certainly provides additional indie cred.

IFC Films will release The Rental in select theaters, drive-ins and On Demand on July 24, so watch the trailer below and then circle the date on your calendar, because this looks like one movie you won’t want to miss.