Both films depict the brutality of the torture program, but they differ in their portrayal of the CIA's actions and intentions. "Zero Dark Thirty" begins with the immediate trauma of the 9/11 attacks and portrays the torture program as a misguided response.

The Report fills in the gaps of Zero Dark Thirty, showing how the program was implemented after more time had passed and how it continued even when it was demonstrated to be ineffective.

In general, there is camaraderie among filmmakers, and so it is rare for one movie to critique another directly. But in the middle of Scott Z. Burns' The Report, Daniel J. Jones, our hero, crusader for justice, based on a real person and played with unassuming nobility by Adam Driver, catches the opening credits of Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty on TV. The next shot is a reaction shot: Adam Driver numb with rage and despair. To understand this, you'd need to know the backstory of Zero Dark Thirty and the controversy it stirred up during the early days of Twitter. You'll also need to know the details of the illegal torture program the CIA implemented after 9/11, a subject that both films address.

What is 'Zero Dark Thirty' About?

In 2009, Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for The Hurt Locker, which criticized the American occupation of Iraq, and portrayed the addiction to violence that is a byproduct of war. That movie was written by Mark Boal, who also won an Oscar, and the two soon began collaborating on a follow-up project about the Battle of Tora Bora, which occurred during the early days of the American occupation of Afghanistan. Tora Bora was known as the time that America failed to catch Osama bin Laden, but while Boal and Bigelow were working on that script, an event came along to make it less timely: Bin Laden was captured. And so, the two of them pivoted from a story of CIA failure to a story of CIA success.

The story of the successful capture of Osama bin Laden was complicated by the fact that, in the aftermath of 9/11, the CIA had implemented a program of systematically torturing detainees for information about past and future terrorist attacks. It was a moral atrocity, one that the country was still coming to grips with. At the same time, Bigelow and Boal were working closely with representatives of the CIA to get their account of the capture of Bin Laden. Reporting later revealed that Bigelow and Boal were granted unprecedented (perhaps improper) access. Transcripts of a conversation were later made public, revealing how closely the filmmakers worked with their subjects.

The film itself tells the story of Maya, a CIA agent played by Jessica Chastain. Maya, a fictionalized amalgam of several agents, pursues Bin Laden with dogged determination, beginning her work when the CIA is routinely torturing detainees, but not having the ultimate breakthrough that led to his capture until later on, when the agency has closed its torture sites and is employing more traditional methods of crime solving. The film concludes with a pulse-pounding action set piece depicting Bin Laden's capture, and then a final, ambiguous shot of Maya, having finally achieved her goal, suddenly overcome with tears. Is Maya upset because she now realizes that success was not worth the dark places she went to? Or is she overcome by finally achieving closure? It's impossible to come to a definitive conclusion.

Why Was 'Zero Dark Thirty' Such a Controversial Film?

Zero Dark Thirty did not shy away from depicting the barbarity of the CIA's torture program. Nevertheless, it was released in 2012 to an immediate backlash, led by those who were most critical of the CIA torture program. One of the more prominent critiques leveled against the film was that it portrayed the torture program as having been a success, because it produced intelligence that led to the capture of Bin Laden.

Many film critics (though not all) forcefully defended the film against any accusation that the movie defended the use of torture. The fact that the torture was depicted as brutal, and that it never directly led a suspect to confess – as happened during countless brutal interrogations conducted by Jack Bauer on 24 – was enough to not only defend the movie, but completely discredit any critics. "Depiction does not equal endorsement" became the slogan of Zero Dark Thirty's defenders. Bigelow's film wasn't endorsing the actions of the CIA or the CIA itself, it was portraying villainous actions without approving of them.

There was something unsatisfying, if not dismissive, about this response. But at the time, though social media allowed the public a larger say, film criticism was still mostly under the stewardship of magazines and websites, and controversies ended when those publications stopped running stories about them (as opposed to now, when the public can keep conflict alive forever). Zero Dark Thirty was nominated for several Oscars, but only won for sound editing, in a rare tie.

Where Does 'The Report' Figure Into the Controversy?

While Zero Dark Thirty was being shot during the early 2010s, another document of the CIA's torture program was being produced. The Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired at the time by the recently deceased Senator Dianne Feinstein, was investigating the CIA's treatment of illegal detainees. Daniel J. Jones, who worked for Feinstein (played in the film by Annette Bening), was tasked with sitting in a safe room, for years, wading through thousands of internal CIA documents, to eventually extract some kind of narrative as to how, precisely, America had gone down that path. A 500-page summary of this report was released in 2014.

The Report rather dryly portrays Jones' dogged pursuit of the truth, and his subsequent drive to get the Torture Report released to the public. By and large, this takes place in a series of offices in Washington DC. However, a star-studded cast keeps things engaging. In addition to Driver, Bening plays Feinstein as a cautious veteran uncertain as to what cards to play, and Jon Hamm plays Denis McDonough, an appealing Obama staffer who smoothly makes the case for letting bygones be bygones under a transformative new president. In flashbacks, Michael C. Hall and Maura Tierney play the agents who ran the torture program, with Tierney essentially playing the villainous version of Zero Dark Thirty's Maya.

'The Report' and 'Zero Dark Thirty' Paint Starkly Different Pictures

There is some overlap between Zero Dark Thirty and The Report's depictions of torture. Both are direct in showing how brutal it was, and how it crossed the line into sexual assault. But the differences between the two films are stark. Zero Dark Thirty doesn't get into the weeds about how the program got started. It begins with real audio of the final, terrified phone calls between 9/11 victims and their loved ones, and then jumps forward in time to an interrogation. This time jump leads you to believe that the torture program was a misguided response to the immediate trauma of the attack on the World Trade Center.

The Report fills in the gaps. The CIA implemented its program not in the immediate aftermath of the attacks, but after more time had passed, and they were being criticized for their failure to bring Bin Laden to justice. The torture program was pitched by two contractors (Douglas Hodge and T. Ryder Smith) whose certainty that torture would produce results was backed up by bluster and junk science. (In Zero Dark Thirty, the CIA agent played by Jason Clarke refers to this junk science with confidence, and it is never discredited.) The agents in charge of the torture sites staked their reputation on torture's efficacy, and continued to employ it even after it was demonstrated that it didn't work, simply to avoid facing up to their own mistakes.

Simply put, despite some agreement that the torture program was wrong, Zero Dark Thirty paints a portrait of hyper-competent and passionate specialists who made well-intentioned mistakes. The Report portrays the CIA as a bunch of savage, incompetent, careerists.

Shouldn't a Movie Challenge Your Beliefs?

Many would argue that a movie should challenge your beliefs, and that The Report is simply too straightforward in presenting one side of the debate. Jones, in scene after scene, advocates for the same point of view: we must hold the CIA accountable. He is always presented as correct, and he doesn't have to change or grow. Isn't this absence of character drama a recipe for a dull movie? I can only say that, as the target audience for The Report, sharing most of its beliefs, I did not find the movie boring. Watching Jones skillfully advocate for doing the right thing, animated by a wonkishly sincere performance from Driver, is engaging, if not stirring. Meanwhile, isn't it good that Zero Dark Thirty portrays its CIA agents with nuance? After Bigelow faced so much criticism, she wrote a response in the Los Angeles Times, in which she categorized the architects of the CIA torture program as "Americans who fought bravely even as they sometimes crossed moral lines." Some might say it's too easy to write the architects of the CIA torture program off as villains, and we should applaud Bigelow for seeing both the good and the bad. I think we can hold space for the concept of nuance, while acknowledging that sometimes it isn't there. Torture is wrong, and we shouldn't hallucinate moral complexity where it doesn't exist.

You don't have to have read the Torture Report to know that Zero Dark Thirty's projection of moral complexity was a hallucination. It's on display in the film. Beneath the documentary realism and tough banter, there is even less going on dramatically in Zero Dark Thirty than in The Report. We may only get to know Daniel Jones narrowly, but Maya, as the protagonist, is a nonsensical jumble. In scene after scene, we see new sides of her character, but none of it adds up to anything coherent. The lack of a dramatic throughline for Maya is a product of Bigelow and Boal's lack of clarity and confidence. They are perhaps uncomfortable being too hard on their CIA protagonists (and colleagues). But they can't bring themselves to let them off the hook, either. Zero Dark Thirty isn't ambiguous, it's evasive, and it's easy to understand the authors of the Report's frustration. It is jarring to see one movie take such a direct shot at another – assuming the role of critic. But it's also an indication that actual film critics, at that moment, had failed to man their lookouts.

The Report is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

