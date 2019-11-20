Jon Hamm & Annette Bening on Why ‘The Report’ Is One of the Most Important Films of the Year

0

–

Make no mistake, writer-director Scott Z. Burns The Report is one of the most important movies you’ll see this year. The brilliant political thriller is based on actual events and it’s led by an Oscar-worthy performance from Adam Driver. In the film, Driver plays Daniel J. Jones, an unwavering staffer that is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. His explosive findings uncover a conspiracy by top government officials to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

While everyone has heard about the CIA’s “Enhanced Interrogation Techniques”, The Report shines a bright light on what our country was willing to do, and how many were willing to lie to keep the program going. Trust me, you don’t know the whole story and Burns does an amazing job explaining what actually happened without it ever feeling “Hollywoodized”. The Report also stars Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney and Jon Hamm.

With the film arriving in theaters this weekend and streaming on Amazon Prime starting November 29th, I recently sat down with Jon Hamm and Annette Bening. During the interview, they talked about their reaction reading Burns’ script for the first time, the challenges of trying to make the film in only twenty-six shooting days, why the film is one of the most important films of the year, and a lot more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

For more on The Report, here’s Matt Goldberg’s glowing review, the trailer, and my interview with Adam Driver.

Jon Hamm & Annette Bening: